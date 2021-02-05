Expectations remain high for Leo wrestler

Leo wrestling coach Rod Williams still recalls the day Ian Heath – then enrolled at Leo Junior High, stepped into the wrestling practice room to work out with the Lions varsity squad.

“I told him, 'You have a lot to live up to,'” Williams said.

In over 30 years of coaching high school wrestling, Heath was just the third athlete ever to step into a Williams-coached varsity practice despite not yet entering high school. The other two? Matt Irwin, whose brother Danny wrestled at Norwell during Williams' time there, and Taylor March, who ultimately competed for Williams at East Noble.

The same Matt Irwin who finished 161-13 for his career and capped his time at Bellmont by winning the 135-pound state championship in 2006. The same Taylor March who finished 163-11 for his career and capped his time at East Noble by winning the 135-pound state championship in 2009.

“He told me the story of those two guys, but it didn't mean much,” Heath said. “It was just stories. But as I've grown and gotten a lot better at wrestling, and put effort into it, that dream is right in front of me.

“I don't feel like there's pressure, I feel like coach is still going to love me even if I got second, but to see where people that did what I'm doing ended up, that path to victory is there. People have been exactly where I'm at, people have been where I've been, so why not me?”

The parallels among Heath, Irwin and March don't stop there. In addition to sharing with his predecessors five-letter last names, Heath, who holds the Leo career victories total at 150, would match Irwin's career total of 161 by winning out through regionals, semistate and state, claiming the 132-pound state championship in the process.

Heath didn't just step onto the mat and experience success. Far from it, in fact. As a youth, Heath played all sports, including basketball, but didn't really take to it.

“I kept getting in trouble for tackling people in basketball,” Heath said. “My dad loved basketball and football, and I played every sport. We decided that basketball was definitely not for me, and I needed to find something else to do in the winter.”

So Heath transitioned to wrestling. In his early years, finishing 0-2 at tournaments on the weekends turned into a regular occurrence, but those humbling experiences never proved a deterrent.

“I was awful at it, but I had so much fun just going every day,” Heath said.

The wins eventually arrived, and as Heath finally won matches and enjoyed success, the chance to compete on a larger scale arose. Though he admits he probably wasn't ready to win against national-level competition at that point, the experience held tremendous value.

“That put me in the position to step up my game a bit, so getting the opportunity to be pushed like that, it elevated my game,” Heath said.

As his experience grew, so did his desire to excel. Summers during junior high and high school morphed into whirlwind times, traveling to weeklong wrestling camps, returning home for just a day or two before departing for another camp.

And the most important lesson Heath learned from all that time logged on wrestling mats in camps, at practice, during private lessons? Even after qualifying for state at 120 pounds as a freshman, or placing fifth at 126 as a sophomore, then finishing sixth at 132 as a junior?

There's always another level.

“After last season, I had to take some time and be rough on myself and tell myself, 'If you're going to win state before you leave high school, that's not where you want to stop,'” Heath said. “It would be easy to get content with getting on the podium a couple times, but I put in the extra effort when most would feel like the job is done.

“This summer I had three wins over nationally ranked opponents, and I started winning bigger tournaments. I started competing at a much higher level than I was before, and I've put myself in position where I fully expect to win state in a couple weeks.”