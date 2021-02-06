NECC rivals Garrett, Angola to play for sectional title

After splitting two matchups prior to the postseason, Garrett and Angola will meet for the third time tonight in Garrett with a sectional championship on the line. The Railroaders, ranked third in Class 3A, knocked off Woodlan in the first semifinal Friday at Garrett, 50-28, with the No. 13 Hornets following up by defeating Bishop Dwenger in the nightcap, 53-37.

Garrett (20-2) finished the regular season unbeaten against Northeast Corner Conference foes, though Angola (18-5) did hand the Railroaders a defeat in the NECC Tournament back on Jan. 13 – the only team to notch a win in regulation against Garrett this year.

Faith Owen led Garrett with 22 points. Lauren Leach scored 15 for Angola.

Woodlan finished 8-13, and Dwenger ended the year at 7-18.

Class 4A

WARSAW 36, NORTHRIDGE 28: In Goshen, Kacilyn Krebs scored 16 and Kensi Ryman added 10 to lead the Tigers (18-5), who will face Penn (19-3) in tonight's championship game.

Class 3A

LAKELAND 49, WEST NOBLE 47: In Syracuse, Madison Keil's 3-pointer from the right wing in the final seconds propelled the Lakers to the title game the Wawasee Sectional. Lakeland (19-7) will face NorthWood (3-13), a 62-61 winner over Tippecanoe Valley, in tonight's championship. Lilly Mast scored 15 points and Nichelle Phares had 12 for West Noble (16-6).

BELLMONT 65, EASTERN (GREENTOWN) 21: In Ossian, the Braves (17-5) outscored the Comets 18-1 in the second quarter to cruise to tonight's title tilt in the Norwell Sectional.

NORWELL 81, HERITAGE 31: In Ossian, the Knights ensured an all-Northeast 8 final in their own sectional posting a 44-15 edge in the middle two quarters. With the win, Norwell (20-5) reached the 20-win mark under coach Eric Thornton for the ninth time since the 2008-09 season.

Class 2A

BLUFFTON 51, CHURUBUSCO 38: In Butler, Zoe Barger scored 16 points, Natalie Lehman 10 and Emma Boots eight as the Tigers (13-10) pulled away in the fourth quarter to reach the championship game of the Eastside Sectional. Churubusco finished 6-18.

EASTSIDE 55, ADAMS CENTRAL 43: In Butler, the Blazers guaranteed a chance to hoist the Eastside Sectional championship trophy on their home court. Eastside (13-10) led 33-28 after three quarters before pulling away from the Flying Jets (14-11).

Class A

FREMONT 37, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 36: In Fremont, the Eagles (6-18) shocked the No. 11 Bruins (17-7) to earn the right to play for the Fremont Sectional title.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 94, HAMILTON 12: In Fremont, the Braves (18-6) found little trouble in advancing to the Fremont Sectional championship Hamilton finished 0-8.

NORTH MIAMI 59, SOUTHERN WELLS 47: In Wabash, the Warriors' 16-point halftime lead held up in advancing to the Northfield Sectional title game.

NORTHFIELD 82, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 29: In Wabash, the host Norse secured their fourth straight season with at least 18 victories to reach their own sectional title game.