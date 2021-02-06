Saturday, February 06, 2021 1:00 am
High Schools
NECC rivals Garrett, Angola to play for sectional title
Journal Gazette
After splitting two matchups prior to the postseason, Garrett and Angola will meet for the third time tonight in Garrett with a sectional championship on the line. The Railroaders, ranked third in Class 3A, knocked off Woodlan in the first semifinal Friday at Garrett, 50-28, with the No. 13 Hornets following up by defeating Bishop Dwenger in the nightcap, 53-37.
Garrett (20-2) finished the regular season unbeaten against Northeast Corner Conference foes, though Angola (18-5) did hand the Railroaders a defeat in the NECC Tournament back on Jan. 13 – the only team to notch a win in regulation against Garrett this year.
Faith Owen led Garrett with 22 points. Lauren Leach scored 15 for Angola.
Woodlan finished 8-13, and Dwenger ended the year at 7-18.
Class 4A
WARSAW 36, NORTHRIDGE 28: In Goshen, Kacilyn Krebs scored 16 and Kensi Ryman added 10 to lead the Tigers (18-5), who will face Penn (19-3) in tonight's championship game.
Class 3A
LAKELAND 49, WEST NOBLE 47: In Syracuse, Madison Keil's 3-pointer from the right wing in the final seconds propelled the Lakers to the title game the Wawasee Sectional. Lakeland (19-7) will face NorthWood (3-13), a 62-61 winner over Tippecanoe Valley, in tonight's championship. Lilly Mast scored 15 points and Nichelle Phares had 12 for West Noble (16-6).
BELLMONT 65, EASTERN (GREENTOWN) 21: In Ossian, the Braves (17-5) outscored the Comets 18-1 in the second quarter to cruise to tonight's title tilt in the Norwell Sectional.
NORWELL 81, HERITAGE 31: In Ossian, the Knights ensured an all-Northeast 8 final in their own sectional posting a 44-15 edge in the middle two quarters. With the win, Norwell (20-5) reached the 20-win mark under coach Eric Thornton for the ninth time since the 2008-09 season.
Class 2A
BLUFFTON 51, CHURUBUSCO 38: In Butler, Zoe Barger scored 16 points, Natalie Lehman 10 and Emma Boots eight as the Tigers (13-10) pulled away in the fourth quarter to reach the championship game of the Eastside Sectional. Churubusco finished 6-18.
EASTSIDE 55, ADAMS CENTRAL 43: In Butler, the Blazers guaranteed a chance to hoist the Eastside Sectional championship trophy on their home court. Eastside (13-10) led 33-28 after three quarters before pulling away from the Flying Jets (14-11).
Class A
FREMONT 37, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 36: In Fremont, the Eagles (6-18) shocked the No. 11 Bruins (17-7) to earn the right to play for the Fremont Sectional title.
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 94, HAMILTON 12: In Fremont, the Braves (18-6) found little trouble in advancing to the Fremont Sectional championship Hamilton finished 0-8.
NORTH MIAMI 59, SOUTHERN WELLS 47: In Wabash, the Warriors' 16-point halftime lead held up in advancing to the Northfield Sectional title game.
NORTHFIELD 82, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 29: In Wabash, the host Norse secured their fourth straight season with at least 18 victories to reach their own sectional title game.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story