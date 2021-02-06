New feel to swim sectional

Homestead swim coach Justin Max said this week that every season is a little different – and this winter has been really different.

“I think they're where they need to be. I don't know that we got there following the same path that we have in previous years,” Max said. “And definitely the COVID stuff has forced us to make some changes. And there are definitely points where it wasn't perfect along the way, and we had to go back and readjust, what we were doing wasn't quite right. But I think we've got it figured out. I think they're where they need to be and where they want to be heading into championships here.”

Fans will not permitted at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium, but the South Side girls swimming and diving sectional finals will proceed as planned today. The diving will begin at 8:40 a.m. and the swim finals at 1:15 p.m. Both sessions will be streamed live at www.ihsaatv.org.

“The atmosphere at sectional and at state is just hugely motivational for athletes, and that will be so much different this year without spectators,” Carroll coach John Gibson said. “It will be interesting to see how that all plays out for the mental and motivational side of athletes, having to get into that hyped-up state without all the noise and stuff from a packed spectator gallery.”

Gibson said his team, like many others across the state, has had a few athletes quarantined over the course of the season. Unfortunately, Gibson said a few Chargers athletes will not be able to compete at the sectional because they will still be in quarantine.

“Who knows, there could be other teams in the same boat,” Gibson said. “We've just got to move on and focus on what kids are swimming, and not who's not swimming and what they're not swimming, that's our philosophy. There are things we can't control, and there's no reason to have anxiety about it.”

Bishop Dwenger coach Andrea Weadock said quarantines have had obvious effects even on swimmers who will be back in the pool this week.

“Unfortunately for a couple of my girls, because of contact tracing and quarantine, they were out for four or five weeks of the season,” Weadock said. “You lose a lot. It's a struggle to get them back. Their lung capacity, muscle stamina. When they're not conditioning, maybe they're doing some dry-land or a little bit of stuff at home, but it's hard, especially if you were quarantined multiple times, to come back and forth. Your body goes back and forth.”

Still, Weadock said the majority of her swimmers have been able to train as usual, in no small part because of Fort Wayne's extensive efforts to reopen pools and restart swim programs this summer.

The Saints girls won the SAC championship several weekends ago. Homestead is the three-time defending sectional champion. Either the Spartans or Chargers have won a sectional title each year since the 2003-04 season. Bishop Dwenger diver Anna Yaggy won the sectional diving title last season with a score of 480.35. Homestead swimmers won four events, and Carroll swimmers won six events, including all three relays.

And while the atmosphere at the natatorium might not be raucous and celebratory in the same way it has been in other years, each coach said just getting to this point in the season is reason enough to celebrate.

“High school is hard, high school swimming is even harder, and high school swimming during a pandemic is probably the hardest of all, at least that I've seen so far,” Max said. “So to be able to keep a positive attitude and atmosphere and work ethic through all of this really speaks to just the group of girls and what their focus has been, whether it's the leadership of the older classes or the younger ones coming in and falling right in line, helping set the tone. This really could have been a not-so-great experience of a year, and it's really been a lot of fun and very rewarding, and hopefully I'm still saying that a week and a half from now.”

vjacobsen@jg.net