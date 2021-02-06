Snider, Carroll to meet again

WATERLOO – The rematch is set.

After playing a hotly contested game barely a week ago, Carroll and Snider will meet again tonight for the championship of the Class 4A DeKalb girls basketball sectional.

Both teams earned semifinal victories with relative ease Friday night, though neither team was satisfied with its defensive performance. The Class 4A No. 6 Chargers won their 19th consecutive game with a 69-35 victory over East Noble. In the other semifinal, Snider's offense dominated Northrop in an 85-71 triumph.

Carroll (22-2) had beaten the Knights 77-33 in November and did its best not to look past the Northeast 8 squad.

“Everyone has the same record in this (the sectional), it's like a whole new season, everyone's 0-0,” said Chargers sophomore Nevaeh Jackson, who had 12 points Friday. “Our (mindset) was, don't overlook East Noble, we have to beat East Noble first, and now we have to try to beat Snider.”

Early on, it looked as though the Chargers might have been peeking ahead to the title game as they trailed for a chunk of the first quarter and led just 12-7 at the end of one period after Jackson made a 3 just before the buzzer.

Then the SAC champs turned up the defensive intensity, holding East Noble (10-15) scoreless for the first 4:07 of the second quarter. They ripped off a 9-0 run in that span that included a 3 from Taylor Fordyce, who led Carroll with 16 points.

Carroll led 29-11 at halftime and forced turnovers on the Knights' first seven possessions of the third quarter as the lead ballooned past 30.

“We're here,” Carroll coach Mark Redding said of reaching the title game. “It doesn't matter if you're not here. ... One thing about this team, we're going to get everybody's best. ... We gotta come out and execute because we didn't do it the last time we played Snider.”

The late game was a track meet from the opening tip. Snider (13-7) led 24-18 at the end of the first quarter, but the Panthers' defensive performance was not up to the level coach Akilah Sims expected.

“All week, we've been working on our defense and trying to be better,” Sims said. “Unfortunately tonight, it didn't show on the defensive end. (Northrop) put up a lot of points, so against Carroll (today), we know we're going to have be way more disciplined than we were tonight and locked in.”

The Panthers extended their lead to 51-34 at halftime thanks to three second-quarter 3-pointers from freshman guard Jordyn Poole. Poole made eight 3s in the game and led the way for Snider with 26 points.

The Panthers scored the first nine points of the second half and coasted the rest of the way.

Senior forward Destiny Jackson scored 13 points to help eliminate her former team.

Northrop senior TiAuna White led all scorers with 30 points.

Now, Snider gets another shot at the Chargers after losing to them 79-75 on Jan. 29. Carroll will be looking for its fifth straight sectional crown, while Snider is trying for its first since 2015.

“It's awesome to be in the sectional final, but we're definitely going to have to play exceptionally well,” Sims said. “Carroll is Carroll, they've done a phenomenal job this season and we know that, so defense and discipline is going to help us out.”

