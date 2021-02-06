Spartans, Archers advance

COLUMBIA CITY – Homestead held a scrappy Columbia City at bay at the first Class 4A Columbia City sectional semifinal on Friday night, beating the Eagles 45-33. In the second semifinal, South Side built a sizable first-half lead over Huntington North, but had trouble shaking off the Vikings, hanging on for a 53-45 win.

The SAC heavyweights will now face each other in the sectional final tonight, the third straight year Homestead and South Side will meet in a sectional final and the sixth straight year that the teams have met in the state tournament.

Homestead has won four of the last five postseason meetings.

The Spartans (18-5) and Eagles (13-8) played even for much of the first quarter, although Molly Stock's second 3-pointer of the game late in the first period gave Homestead a 10-7 lead heading into the second quarter. Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson, who entered the game as the leading girls scorer and rebounder in the area, really got going early in the second quarter, scoring five points to give the Spartans a 15-7 advantage, which was further stretched to 18-7 when Stock hit her third 3-pointer.

But Patterson picked up her second foul in the second quarter, prompting coach Rod Parker to take her out of the game for a spell. She picked up two more in the first four minutes of the third quarter, and so missed much of the second half as well.

“I thought we battled a little bit of adversity in Ayanna getting in foul trouble, Ali (Stephens) in foul trouble in the first half,” Parker said. “So we got some contributions from some young kids and prevailed in the end.”

The Spartans led 21-13 at halftime and 30-18 after three quarters. They led by as much as 15 points in the fourth quarter, although a few late buckets by Columbia City's Hayley Urban and Kyndra Sheets cut the lead to 11, giving the Eagles a glimmer of hope with just over a minute remaining. That hope was extinguished as the Spartans made four of six free throws down the stretch.

Patterson scored just 11 points after spending long stretches on the bench, but the Spartans were able to make up for it by hitting eight 3-pointers as a team. Stock hit four on her own, and her 12 points led the team. Stephens hit two 3s in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points.

South Side (12-5) opened the second semifinal with a stifling full-court press, building a 9-0 lead and leading Huntington North (15-8) by as much as 23-7 midway through the second quarter.

“That's definitely a team that we haven't seen in a while, my South Side girls,” Archers coach Juanita Goodwell said. “We changed the lineup, we knew they only had one big so we put our guards in there so we could have a little bit more of that chemistry to provide that kind of energy, and I think that went well.

“But to be able to do that with such a disciplined team – they work their offense until they get the best shot. We interrupted it.”

Huntington North's Taylor Double completed an old-fashioned 3-point play and Grace Sell hit back-to-back baskets to cut South Side's lead to 23-14. A 3-pointer by Reece Colclesser from the corner in front of the Archers bench further narrowed the lead to 25-17 heading into halftime.

South Side's Jas Combs and Olivia Smith each hit 3s early in the second half that put the Archers up 31-19, but Double and Colclesser hit their stride in the fourth quarter, hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 17 points between them. But Smith hit all eight of her free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to keep South Side in line for the win. Double led the Vikings with 20 points.

Smith led the Archers with 25 points, and Combs and Annika Davis each scored 11. Lamyia Woodson scored six points and had five steals.

The title game will be 7:30 p.m. today at Columbia City.

