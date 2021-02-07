Railroaders win Carroll Regional

While Samson drew his strength from his hair, Kane McCormack took the opposite route to find his power.

The Garrett senior, who previously sported hair long enough to reach his nose, won the 126-pound weight class at Saturday's Carroll Regional with hair newly buzzed short.

“I just decided to do it,” McCormack said of the impromptu trim, which came after a fourth-place finish at sectionals. “I just really pulled my head out of my butt and wrestled like I knew I could, to the best of my ability. I didn't want my (season) to stop here, so I did what I had to do.”

McCormack's 18 team points propelled the Railroaders to 137 points as they repeated as the regional champions, after they'd edged Carroll by just 1.5 points to claim the sectional title.

Colton Weimer (106) and Hayden Brady (113) joined McCormack atop the podium for Garrett, which qualified a school-record nine grapplers for this Saturday's New Haven Semistate at Memorial Coliseum.

Three wrestlers for the host Chargers – Evan Ulrick, who improved to 29-0 at 152; Matt Lepper, now 20-3 at 195; and Reeve Muncie, who is at 27-1 at 285 – also won individual titles as Carroll edged Leo, 103-98.5, for second place.

“Once the first round was over, I felt pretty good,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said.

New Haven senior Elijah Chacon, who finished fourth in the state at 138 last season, pinned all three opponents Saturday to move to 28-0 on the year.

“I thought I'd be more scared to lose, but I feel good right now,” Chacon said. “I felt like more people would be coming at me harder because of my record, but I feel good. I'm just cranking on top and getting that first takedown, and then I just try to score as many points as I can.”

Leo senior Ian Heath, a two-time placer at state and three-time state qualifier, picked up a pair of pins to advance to the finals at 132. There, he faced a familiar nemesis in Snider's Reakus Shelton, a returning state placer in his own right.

For the seventh time the past two seasons, Heath earned a victory over Shelton. Saturday's 7-4 decision handed Heath his 153rd career win, but the Lions senior praised Shelton's effort.

“Reakus put together a really good game plan and wrestled a really tough match,” Heath said. “He gave me a different look and a different feel. It was tough, and he wrestled hard, but at the end of the day we got the job done. I feel like getting pushed today was really good for me. I needed to open up my lungs and feel that tension of a tough match.”

GOSHEN REGIONAL: In Goshen, Aidan Sprague (120) won East Noble's lone individual title, but four other wrestlers placed second as the Knights finished second in the team standings. Northridge scored 123.5 points to win the team title and best the Knights' 96.5.

Angola junior Brandon Villafuerte improved to 22-0 in winning the title at 285, while DeKalb's Braxton Miller (132) and Fremont's RJ Dilbone (220) also won individual championships.

JAY COUNTY REGIONAL: In Portland, Bellmont earned its 33rd team regional championship, the second-best total in IHSAA history behind Evansville Mater Dei's 41.

Isaac Ruble (now 21-0) at 113, Dominic Litchfield at 132 and Duke Myers at 170 each finished first for Bellmont. Landon Bertsch improved to 18-0, pinning all three opponents to claim the title at 126, while Alex Currie took just 136 seconds to pin three foes in winning at 152. Norwell's Eli Johnson (31-1 at 160) and Isaiah Brege (26-0 at 182) and Adams Central's Blake Heyerly (38-0 at 195) also won titles.

PENN REGIONAL: In Mishawaka, Wawasee placed third and Warsaw sixth. The host Kingsmen won seven weight classes, posting 244 points to best runner-up Mishawaka (168) and the Warriors (126) for the team title.

Jace Alexander stayed perfect on the year, winning 7-4 in the finals after a pair of pinfalls to move to 21-0 at 138, while teammate Logan Stuckman also earned two pins to win at 132.