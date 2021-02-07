Rubber match goes to Hornets

GARRETT – Angola and Garrett had already met twice this season, splitting the NECC regular-season title and the conference tournament title.

On Saturday night, Angola won the third and most consequential fight of year, 40-36, to claim the Garrett sectional championship and stay alive in the Class 3A state tournament.

“I think it feels pretty good,” Angola coach Nick Burlingame said. “Obviously they're a really good team and they've got a lot of talent. But so do we. It was kind of battle – whose conference is it? Whose sectional is it? Our girls stepped up and got it done tonight.”

Although the Hornets (19-5) jumped out to a 10-2 lead early in the first quarter, the tide seemed to turn midway through the first quarter. Garrett's Faith Owen hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 10-10, and a bucket by Morgan Ostrowski put the Railroaders (20-3) up 12-10.

The Hornets had the ball at the end of the first quarter, but failed to get a shot off. And the Angola slump continued well into the second quarter: a 3-pointer by Bailey Kelham put the Railroaders up 20-10, and Garrett was at that point on a 18-0 scoring streak.

Angola's Riley Pepple finally stemmed the bleeding with a 3-pointer, and in doing so ignited another run, this time for Angola, which scored nine straight points before Garrett's Taylor Gerke hit a free throw at the end of the half to give the Railroaders a 21-19 advantage heading into the locker room.

“Really, it was just keeping our heads in the game, keeping our composure, being tough through it. We knew they were going to go on a run. Waiting for the next play, that's what kept us going.” Angola senior Hanna Knoll said. “We honestly needed to get them in foul trouble, we needed to attack the basket and made sure we closed out on shooters, especially towards the end. With it being close, we needed to make sure we had a hand up.”

In the opening minutes of the second half, Angola's Megan Nisun quickly erased the narrow Garrett lead, tying the game at 21-21, and a 3-pointer by Kylie Caswell put Angola back in the lead.

Kelham hit two more 3-pointers, including one from the corner right before the 3rd quarter buzzer that put her Railroaders up 29-27. But she would foul out with 5:41 to play, just moments after Angola's Nisun picked up her fifth. Without Kelham in the game, the Railroaders hit just one field goal in the fourth quarter, and their five made free throws wasn't enough to hold off the Hornets.

Knoll led all scorers with 16 points, while Kelham scored 15 for Garrett and Nataley Armstrong had 13 for the Railroaders.

The Hornets are now set to face Norwell (21-6), who beat Bellmont 41-35 to win their sectional on their home court on Saturday. The regional semifinal will be held at Bellmont next Saturday at 10 a.m.

