Spartans dominant in victory

This might have been a highly unorthodox girls swim season, and an unusual South Side sectional meet held in front of a nearly empty gallery at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday, but once again Homestead ruled the pool. The Spartans won five events, including two relays, to claim their fourth straight sectional title with 539 points.

Carroll was the runner-up with 508 points, highlighted by two record-breaking performances from junior Mya DeWitt. The Spartans improved slightly on their margin of victory from 2020, when they won with 525 points to Carroll's 506.

Snider took third with 221 points.

Homestead started the afternoon finals with a win in the 200 medley relay in 1:42.54, shaving 0.18 of a second off of last year's winning performance by Carroll.

Homestead senior Audrey Crowel then won the 200 free in 1:53.69, followed by Spartans junior Mallory Lindsay in second place. Homestead senior Lily Kaiser kept the good times rolling by winning the 200 IM in 2:05.66, although Carroll junior Lauren Crews and freshman Kenley Garman went 2-3.

“We had a great start, winning that medley relay and then going 1-2 in 200 free, and then Lil won 200 IM, going bang-bang-bang in the first three events,” Homestead coach Justin Max said. “It gets the girls fired up, lets them know everything is at least close to plan, and we can take it from there.”

In the 50 free, DeWitt broke a seven-year-old record set by one-time Charger Courtney Kresl, lowering the mark from Kresl's 23.36 seconds to 23.28. Carroll sophomore Lexi Jankowski took second place.

In the next-to-last individual event of the afternoon, DeWitt broke her own sectional mark from 2020 by almost 0.50 of a second, winning in 53.87. DeWitt took second in the event at the 2020 state meet with a time of 53.79, and should challenge for a state title again.

Carroll senior Teagan Moon, who also finished second in her best event (the 100 butterfly), defended her sectional title with a time of 55.73. Homestead's Ripley Merritt, Crowel and Morgan Brown made up points for the Spartans by finishing 2-3-4.

In the morning diving competition, Bishop Dwenger senior Anna Yaggy defended her title with a score of 471.60, and sophomore teammate Kathryn Palmer was third. Homestead's Hannah Brown took second.

Homestead seniors Maggie Stock and Kaiser took first and second place in the 100 free, and Carroll senior Samantha Horton just out-touched Homestead senior Cora Walrond in the 100 breast to win in 1:04.90.

The Spartans and Chargers split the final two relays, with Carroll winning the 200 free relay in 1:34.51 (missing their own meet record set in 2020 by 0.31 of a second), while Homestead closed out another championship performance by winning the 400 free relay in 3:29.26.

Perhaps the biggest cheers of the afternoon came for Wayne freshman Luca Mcgee, who was the No. 1 seed in the 500 free and went on to win in 5:07.72, beating runner-up Kirsten Lee of Carroll by 4.48 seconds.

It was the first time an athlete from any of the five Fort Wayne Community Schools had won an event in the sectional meet since Snider's Hannah Miller won the 200 free and 500 free in the 2013-14 season.

Wayne coach Whitney Sharin, whose Generals took fifth place with 165 points, was named Coach of the Year.

