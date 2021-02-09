Chargers lead All-SAC

The Summit Athletic Conference and Northeast 8 both released all-conference girls basketball teams Monday.

Carroll, which went 9-0 in the SAC and won its first conference title since joining the league, led the All-SAC selections with three first-team honorees and five overall selections.

Norwell, Bellmont, New Haven and Columbia City each had two players named to the All-NE8 first team.

Carroll senior Emily Parrett and sophomores Taylor Fordyce and Saniya Jackson were each named to the All-SAC first team. Senior Delane Sheets was a second-team selection, and sophomore Nevaeh Jackson was an honorable mention.

“It's a blessing. With the very strong conference that we had, we're fortunate that we won some close games, and that coaches recognized that,” Carroll coach Mark Redding said. “And well-deserved for the three girls on first team, and Delane taking second team and Nevaeh honorable mention. It shows what this group has done as a team, and it's great to be recognized that way.”

South Side, which went 7-2 and finished third, had two first-team selections in junior Olivia Smith and senior Lamyia Woodson. Concordia (6-3) also had two first-team players in senior Chanteese Craig and sophomore Annaka Nelson, and Snider (6-3) was represented on the first team by freshman Jordyn Poole and senior Destiny Jackson.

Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson, Bishop Luers senior Janaiya Bright and Northrop senior TiAuna White were also named to the All-SAC first team.

Redding said he approaches voting for the All-SAC team the same way he approaches scouting for an upcoming game.

“When you play a team, who are the players you're scouting? There's a reason you're scouting those players, why they're on your scouting report. It's because they are the best players on each team,” Redding said. “So when I go into vote, I'm thinking about each team, who are we looking at? Who is going to be the one that we have to stop to be successful.”

South Side coach Juanita Goodwell said she always values consistency over the course of the season when she goes into the all-conference vote – a metric that was harder to apply than usual since some teams (including her own) did not play a full season or had to deal with long quarantines that interrupted games and practice schedules.

“You're looking for consistency – girls can have great games, but it's the contributions throughout the season,” Goodwell said. “I'm voting for players that are playing strong every game, and then in preparation for the matchup, we have to be mindful of them. Those names are something that stick out.”

Conference champion Norwell is represented on the All-NE8 first team by seniors Kaylee Fuelling and Maiah Shelton. Senior Lauren Bales and junior Mackenzie Toliver were named to the second team.

Columbia City senior Hayler Urban was named to the first team as was Kyndra Sheets, the only freshman to receive top conference honors.

Bellmont is represented by seniors Lauren Bleke and Morgan Shifferly on the first team, and New Haven by seniors A'Varcia Nard and Kayla Williams.

The first team is rounded out by East Noble senior Avan Beiswanger and Huntington North's Taylor Double, the only sophomore named to the first team.

