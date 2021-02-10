Ex-coordinator is named next Legends coach

After his first season as the North Side offensive coordinator in 2020, Ben Johnson Jr. says he was ready to spend the next 15 to 20 years coaching under head coach Mike Brevard.

But when Brevard resigned this offseason to take a job as the linebackers coach at Saint Francis, he encouraged Johnson to apply for the head job with the Legends.

On Monday night, the school board officially approved Johnson's hiring as the 20th head football coach in North Side history.

“This is a dream come true, especially at this high school. This is North Side High School. It fits our name, the Legends,” Johnson said Tuesday morning in a meeting with the media. “It's a legendary school. If you walk the halls, this school was winning championships in 1930. It's almost 100 years of tradition. And I'm just excited to keep it going and bring a new tradition to North Side.”

Johnson will take the helm of a football team that has won three sectional titles, in 1984, 1988 and 1990.

The Legends have not enjoyed a winning season since 2013, when the team went 7-4 under Ryan Hall, but North Side has increased its total wins in each of the four years of Brevard's tenure, improving from 0-10 in 2017 to 2-8 in 2018, 4-6 in 2019 and 5-6 in 2020.

The 2020 offense set numerous program records, as quarterback Duce Taylor threw for 3,033 yards (275.7 per game) and 33 touchdowns. Senior running back Ja'suan Lambert scored 14 touchdowns and ran for an average of 138.5 yards per game, including a program single-game record of 347 yards over Northrop in the sectional opener.

The Legends will miss the uber-talented class of 2021, but still have plenty of exciting athletes left on the roster, including three of the top four receivers from 2020 (Jordan Turner, Brauntae Johnson and Rodney Woods).

“It was the ultimate joy. I give those kids all the credit, especially our offensive line,” Johnson said of coaching the outgoing senior class. “I appreciate them buying into the season, and just going out there and performing. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't even be in this position, so I'm grateful for them and I'm excited about the kids we still have here, our freshman through our junior class.”

Johnson already has several years of experience coaching in the SAC, as he was a running backs coach at Bishop Luers for three seasons and then an offensive coordinator for three years at Wayne before moving to North Side. He has one win as an interim head coach, as he filled in in Week 9 when Brevard was unable to be on the sidelines because of COVID-19 issues and led the Legends to a 14-7 overtime win over Concordia.

“As far as offensively, we had a great pocket passer at quarterback this past season. I'm not in love with a certain scheme,” Johnson said. “I'm a person, I evaluate the players that we have, and then the players will determine what the scheme will be. I'm open to different things, different ideas that the coaching staff might bring. You're going to see a lot of similarities, but we're going to add a few different things.”

