Homestead boys win 20th straight game

No Goode, still very good.

Homestead rewrote the record books in boys basketball Tuesday night, winning its 20th straight contest for the first time in school history by knocking off Wayne at home, 85-34. University of Illinois commit Luke Goode did not play for the Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Spartans (20-0, 7-0 Summit Athletic Conference), but junior Fletcher Loyer scored 27 points and Grant Simmons added 18.

The game was forced to move to Homestead's auxiliary gym for the second half, as one of the rims in the main gym was found to have a crack in it. Wayne (5-12, 1-6) lost for the seventh time in eight outings, getting seven points apiece from Jevon Lewis and Isaac Fowlkes.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 88, SNIDER 81: At Snider, the Braves, Class 2A's top-ranked squad, trailed 47-31 at halftime before exploding for 35 third-quarter points. Purdue-bound Caleb Furst led the Braves (17-1) with 28 points, while Zane Burke added 26. Snider (8-8) fell back to the .500 mark for the third time this season.

LEO 62, ANGOLA 43: In Leo-Cedarville, the Lions led just 26-22 at intermission before limiting the Hornets to 19 second-half points. Leo, ranked sixth in Class 3A, improved to 16-1 in winning its fifth straight, while Angola (10-9) saw its three game streak snapped.

NORTHROP 50, CONCORDIA 42: At Concordia, Khamani Smith's 12-point night lifted the Bruins to an SAC victory. Dalmon Alexander added nine points and eight rebounds for Northrop (5-8, 3-4), while Concordia (7-10, 2-5) stands 1-3 in its last four contests.

SOUTH ADAMS 64, JAY COUNTY 61: In Berne, Aidan Wanner's 23-point effort proved just enough, as the Patriots missed a three-pointer at the final buzzer that would have forced overtime. James Arnold and Drew Stutzman both added 12 points for the Starfires (11-5, 2-1 Allen County Athletic Conference).

WAWASEE 47, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 45: In Syracuse, the Warriors trailed by six after three quarters before rallying for the non-conference win. Keaton Dukes scored a game-high 19 points and Ethan Carey added 13 for Wawasee (8-9).

WEST NOBLE 54, NORTHWOOD 50: In Ligonier, Austin Cripe scored 23 as the Chargers surprised the visiting Panthers. West Noble (8-8) won for just the second time in its last 12 matchups against NorthWood dating back to the 2012-13 season.