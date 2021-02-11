Bellmont junior building his own legacy in program

Recently, Bellmont wrestling coach Paul Gunsett walked out to his car after a snowy day at school expecting to clean it off before departing.

Instead, he found his junior standout Isaac Ruble, who last year finished as the state runner-up at 106 pounds, removing the snow from his car. Not necessarily the image Gunsett envisions when Ruble steps onto the mat, but as a high school kid? The move didn't surprise the Braves coach at all.

“That was nice,” Gunsett said. “He'll do anything for you. He's a very likable kid, very social, but when you get him on the mat he's a completely different beast.”

And it's that beast Gunsett fully expects to see Saturday at Memorial Coliseum. Ruble, who moved up to 113 this year, currently holds the state's No. 3 ranking in the class according to IndianaMat.com.

Last season at 106, Ruble pinned all four opponents, the first three inside the first period, en route to claiming the semistate championship. Those maximum points helped propel Bellmont to a runner-up finish in the team standings, continuing to build the legacy of one of Indiana's most storied wrestling programs.

Ruble's father and uncle both qualified for state during their high school careers, and his older brother Jon earned two trips to Indianapolis during his time wrestling for the Braves, including a fourth-place finish as a senior.

Jon Ruble won 91 times, a number Isaac surpassed earlier this year. Currently 21-0 this season, Isaac Ruble holds a sparkling 98-9 career mark. Two wins Saturday assures the youngest Ruble two significant achievements – an even 100 victories with his senior season upcoming, and a third consecutive berth in the state finals.

“I actually didn't even realize it,” Isaac Ruble said of eclipsing his brother's career win total. “I don't focus on that stuff. He was definitely great to look up to, and I wouldn't be in this position without him.

“It's extremely important to me and my family with the rich history (of Bellmont wrestling), to go through the stuff we go through, and to continue the tradition. It's nice to know I can continue it.”

That family legacy, that Bellmont legacy – they both play integral roles in Ruble's desire for success. What's impressed Gunsett about his lightweight standout? His unquenchable thirst to carve out his own legacy, which in turn will only build up the Ruble family's impact on the Braves' program, and Bellmont's impact on the rest of the state.

“He's just doing the best that he can, winning the tournaments that he can, and he's doing it his way,” Gunsett said. “He's a different wrestler and he has his own techniques, and he's progressed even since his freshman year. He's so much different than he was then, and he's always willing to learn and make it his way.

“He's aggressive, he's ruthless. He can grind it out, and he just has the ability to do whatever it takes to win a match, if it's technical or more physical.”

While COVID will keep the crowds at the Coliseum much smaller than other years, Isaac knows he needs a singular focus in which to channel that ruthless aggression when he's due to compete – his opponent.

“There's this level you have to find whenever you step on the mat,” Ruble said. “You just get out there competing and you do what you have to do. You just block everybody else out and know it's just you and him.”

But after the match? He'll cheer on his teammates and help them out however possible. Not necessarily by clearing the snow off all their vehicles, but in a way that ultimately cements his personal legacy for the program.

“That's how I really try to be,” Ruble said. “I feel like leading by example shows them how they can succeed on the mat.”