Chargers' DeWitt has eye on title

Carroll's Mya DeWitt provided many of the highlights from the South Side girls swimming and diving sectional last Saturday, breaking a seven-year-old sectional record in the 50-yard freestyle and lowering her own record in the 100 back from a year ago.

But she still thinks she can go lower.

“I think I swam well, along with everyone else (on the team), and I'm really excited to go to state and see what happens, because I wasn't fully rested for this meet, so we'll see what comes up at state,” DeWitt said.

DeWitt was the runner-up in the 100 back at the 2020 state finals, and this year enters the state meet with the fastest seed time of 53.87 – just 0.02 of a second faster than Carmel sophomore Berit Berglund, who won the event as a freshman last season. DeWitt is also seeded third overall in the 50 free.

As at the sectional meet, DeWitt and her teammates and competitors will be racing (and diving) in a pool without spectators because of the limited space at IUPUI's Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the preliminaries will be broken into two sessions (qualifiers from odd-numbered sectionals such as Elkhart and Jay County will swim at noon today and swimmers from even-numbered such as Warsaw and South Side will compete at 5:30 p.m. today). Diving will be contested at 9 a.m. Saturday, well before the swim finals at 3:30 p.m.

“I think it's definitely a little sad, being a senior, because my parents can't be there at sectional or state for those big moments,” said Carroll's Teagen Moon, who is seeded seventh in the 100 butterfly after finishing second in the event at the 2020 state finals. “My mom is, I think, more sad about it than I am. But then I'm sad that she's sad.

“But it's not the end of the world. I'm still so thankful that I get to swim, and that my mom gets to watch on the livestream with my family.”

The Spartans and Chargers will be in the mix for the 200 medley relay, in which Homestead is seeded second at 1:42.54, just 0.14 of a second off Carmel. The Chargers are seeded fourth in the event at 1:43.12, and are also seeded second in the 200 free relay in 1:34.51, right on the heels of Hamilton Southeastern (1:34.34).

In each of the last two seasons, the Chargers have been the top local team in the final standings, even after the Spartans have claimed the sectional title, as they did this year. Although no Homestead swimmer has quite as good a chance of winning an individual event as DeWitt, Spartans senior swimmer Lily Kaiser is a contender to reach the championship finals (she is seeded ninth overall in the 200 IM). Homestead freshman Ripley Merritt is seeded eighth overall in the 100 fly, just behind Moon, and is seeded 10th in the 100 backstroke. Homestead senior Maggie Stock is seeded 10th in the 100 free.

Three local divers have qualified for the state meet. South Side sectional champ Anna Yaggy, a Bishop Dwenger senior, took fourth place with a score of 392.30 at the Hamilton Southeastern diving regional Tuesday. Homestead freshman Hannah Brown was fifth and Saints sophomore Katie Palmer was seventh (the top eight advanced to the state meet).

One thing that will likely remain the same at the conclusion of this highly unorthodox season: Carmel's dominance. The Greyhounds have won every state championship dating back to the 1986-87 season – the longest state title run of any team in the country – and there's no reason to believe the streak ends here. Carmel has the top-seeded swimmer or relay in four of the 12 events, and 14 more entries that are seeded in the top five in their race.

