Four wrestlers enter state finals as unbeatens

And then there were four.

A quartet of area grapplers maintained perfect seasons by claiming individual championships at Saturday’s New Haven Semistate at Memorial Coliseum. Seniors Ian Heath of Leo (132 pounds) and Elijah Chacon of New Haven (145) joined Bellmont junior Isaac Ruble (113) as repeat semistate champions, while Bluffton junior Landon Bertsch won at 126 after losing in the finals at the same weight class last year.

As semistate champions, each wrestler will face a fourth-place finisher from another semistate Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the state finals’ opening round. A victory there assures three more matches on Saturday and the title of place winner rather than state qualifier.

“It sets me up really well for next week,” said Bertsch, now 22-0 on the year. “I just need to work hard this week. I’ve been training a lot differently, and I’m feeling good in the room every day.”

Chacon’s championship proved historic in two ways. He now stands as the first wrestler in over 60 years of the sport at New Haven to win semistate twice, and Saturday stood as the first time New Haven won two weight classes at semistate. Chacon’s teammate, Jacob Saylor, pinned Oak Hill’s Jett Thompson in 103 seconds to win the title at 182.

In the finals at 145, Chacon battled Western’s Hayden Shepherd through two scoreless periods, getting warned for stalling before finally pulling out a 5-0 victory to improve to 32-0.

“I was fighting hands trying to get up,” Chacon said. “He was good at riding on top, so it was hard for me to get to my feet.

“I won this tournament last year and got all the way to the (state) semifinals without dropping a match during the postseason. I plan on not dropping a match, I plan to win it. This just sets me up a lot better.”

Ruble traversed to his repeat title very differently than last year, when he pinned four straight foes to claim the title at 106. After a 93-second pin to open the day, the Braves junior earned his 100th career victory via a 15-0 technical fall over East Noble freshman Blake Byerley.

“I love to score points,” Ruble said. “Scoring points before anything is huge. I love tech falls more than pins.”

The championship assures Ruble, now 25-0, that he’ll face a wrestler Friday that lost his last two matches at semistate. As the Bellmont grappler noted, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll match or improve upon last year’s runner-up finish at state, so he’ll need to keep his mind right.

“That was the big thing, to just set myself up for next week,” Ruble said. “But at that stage, anybody’s beatable and anybody can be beat. Having that level head of knowing what you need to do and getting the job done and getting after it is the key of it all.”

Heath’s second semistate title assured all four years of his high school career will conclude at the state finals. The Lions senior pinned his first three opponents Saturday to set up a matchup of unbeatens in the championship at 132, then dodged a couple potentially hazardous situations to earn a major decision over Manchester’s Dylan Stroud in the finals and take a 30-0 record to Indianapolis.

“I’m really peaking,” Heath said. “I’m hitting my max potential. Ultimately, this is a four-week tournament, and today I got step three out of four. One more weekend of wrestling like this, especially if I wrestle better than I did today, I feel really confident that I can get the job done next weekend, which is when it really matters.”

East Noble’s Aidan Sprague overcame serious cramping issues in his legs and hands to defeat Jay County’s Tony Wood 8-6 in the finals at 120, while Carroll’s Reeve Muncie scored a takedown at the buzzer to edge Western’s Brandon Erb, 4-3, to win at 285. Snider’s Jacob Kreager (170) and Columbia City’s Ian Clifford (220) also won their weight classes.

Oak Hill won the team championship with 76.5 points, while Carroll’s fourth-place finish led area schools, followed by New Haven in fifth, East Noble in sixth and Bellmont in seventh.

EAST CHICAGO CENTRAL SEMISTATE: In East Chicago, Wawasee tied LaPorte for ninth in the team standings. Jace Alexander (138) placed third and Brenden Dilley (126) fourth for the Warriors, while Brandon Estepp placed fourth at 182 for Warsaw.