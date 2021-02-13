Girls basketball regional preview

Six local girls teams claimed sectional titles last weekend, which means six Northeast Indiana teams will compete in four different regionals today.

We are guaranteed to see at least one local team in a regional final, as Angola and Norwell are slated to meet in the first semifinal of the day at the Class 3A Bellmont Regional. SAC rivals Homestead and Carroll could meet in the Marion Regional final, but only if the Chargers knock off McCutcheon in the first semifinal and Homestead beats Noblesville in the second.

Here's a quick breakdown of the four regionals of note:

Class 4A Marion

Schedule: McCutcheon (13-5) vs. Carroll (23-2) at 10 a.m., Noblesville (21-4) vs. Homestead (19-5) at noon, championship at 8 p.m.

Broadcast: All games will be streamed on SummitCitySports, Homestead games broadcast on WCYT 91.1FM

Carroll has been preparing for this moment all year, hoping to take home its first regional title since 1998 and its second in program history. Carroll is fourth in the state (regardless of class) with an average offensive output of 67.16 points per game, more than seven points per game better than the Mavericks (although McCutcheon's defense is just slightly stingier, holding opponents to an average of 45.3 points, just under Carroll's 47.8.) The Chargers have seven different players shooting at least 40% for the season, and another shooting 39%. With that much depth, someone's always hot.

McCutcheon has a classic double threat in junior Teresa Maggio (21.8 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 4.8 steals) and senior Daylynn Thornton (15.6 ppg, 2.8 assists, 2.3 steals).

Homestead is junior Ayanna Patterson's team, and if she is playing to her potential and shooters like Molly Stock and Alison Stephens are on a roll, Homestead can compete with anyone.

Noblesville is led by 5-foot-11 sophomore guard Ashlynn Shade, who is averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.4 steals. She already has offers from numerous Division I programs, including Indiana, Purdue and Louisville, and was described in an IndyStar article as “the best sophomore in Indiana.”

Noblesville is the favorite to beat the Spartans and win the regional, with John Harrell's website giving the Millers a 47.5% chance of cutting down the nets in Marion (Carroll is given a 37.3% chance, and Homestead a 13.45% chance of winning today).

Class 3A Bellmont

Schedule: Angola (19-5) vs. Norwell (21-5) at 10 a.m., Benton Central (14-3) vs. Hamilton Heights (18-1) at noon, championship at 8 p.m.

Broadcast: Wells County Voice, WKJG

The Hornets and Knights have plenty in common: both claimed a conference title this season (Angola in the NECC tournament, Norwell in the NE8) and stumbled in their final two games of the regular season before beating an SAC team in the sectional opener and narrowly beating a conference opponent in the sectional final. Each team is led by key seniors – Angola by Hanna Knoll, who is averaging 19.0 points, and Norwell by a class that includes Maiah Shelton and Kaylee Fuelling.

Of course, only one can reach the regional final and play the winner of Benton Central-Hamilton Heights. The Hamilton Heights Huskies are averaging 53.6 points, led by freshman Camryn Runner (16.6). Senior Jillian Oswald averages 14.9 points and junior Mykayla Moran 10.5 points. The Huskies also allow just 33.53 points per game, the second stingiest mark in Class 3A.

John Harrell gives both Norwell and Hamilton Heights a 35% chance of moving on to semistate.

Class 2A Winamac

Schedule: North Judson (18-5) vs. Andrean (18-1) at 11 a.m., Bluffton (14-10) vs. Fairfield (14-8) at 2 p.m., championship at 8 p.m.

Broadcast: RTCtv4, Wells County Voice

The Bluffton Tigers aren't exactly an offensive juggernaut, averaging just 41.7 points. (Senior Emme Boots is averaging 15.5 points and senior Zoe Barger 9.3 points per game.) But neither is Fairfield, which is averaging just 40.8 points per game. First to 50 wins?

Andrean, which was ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in the final AP poll of the season, has already beaten North Judson this year, winning 48-36 on Jan. 16. The Fighting 59ers are averaging 64.5 points per game as Dyamond Blair, Tori Allen and Julia Schutz all average about 15 points per game – and Andrean has surpassed 70 points in a game seven times.

John Harrell's website gives Bluffton just a 4.7% chance of winning two games.

Class 1A Caston

Schedule: Blackhawk Christian (19-6) vs. Triton (11-11) at 10:30 a.m., Pioneer (21-4) vs. Kouts (17-6) at noon, championship final at 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast: RTCtv4, WRSW 107.3 FM, WYMR

The Blackhawk Braves have already set a program record for wins in a season, and could make history again this weekend by winning their first regional title. They will open with a Triton team that survived a five-game losing streak and was 6-11 as of Jan. 16, but the Trojans have since reeled off five straight wins.

On the other side of the bracket is No. 7 Pioneer, which is winning games by an average of nearly 20 points. Junior Hailey Cripe is averaging 19.2 points and senior Olivia Brooke is scoring 15.7 points per game, and the Panthers are also averaging 30.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists and 13.4 steals per game. That will be a lot to deal with for Kouts, which is averaging 49.0 points per game.

John Harrell gives Blackhawk Christian a 23.4% chance to taking home a regional title, although Pioneer remains the heavy favorite with a 59.7% chance of winning.

