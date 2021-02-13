Sophomore clutch as Legends upend Saints

North Side guard Brashawn Bassett watched his shot rip through the net and then turned and put one finger high in the air as the enthusiastic Legends fan contingent roared its approval.

Bassett had just scored six straight points to open the fourth quarter of his team's matchup with Bishop Dwenger at By Hey Arena on Friday night. His flurry gave the Legends the lead for good, and they went on to win 72-65.

“I just knew, because I had to sit most of the third quarter (due to foul trouble) that I had to come in and I had to give my team something,” said Bassett, a sophomore. “So I just knew if I could go get something, I was going to go get it and that's what I had to do. I had to get 6-8 points in a row.”

Isaiah Moore led the Legends (9-9, 4-4 SAC) with 19 points, 17 of them in the second half. Bassett had 18 points and five rebounds, and freshman Brauntae Johnson had 16 points, eight rebounds and four monster blocks. Sophomore Jordan Green stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

“Dwenger is one of the toughest teams around,” North Side coach Gary Andrews said. “They're strong, they body you. I thought our kids handled it, a lot better in the second half than sometimes we did in the first half. I thought that was big because Dwenger's got a great team, a great program, so for us to find a way to win, I'm really proud.

“Our young kids are really maturing, and they're getting better and better.”

The Legends scored the first 10 points and held the Saints (7-8, 2-6) scoreless for the initial 4:38. Bassett had the game's first five points with a 3 and a long 2 and then threw a nifty behind-the-head pass to Johnson, who drew a foul.

Dwenger steadied itself against North Side's aggressive press and tied the game at 16 in the second quarter when senior Xavier Allen buried a 3. Allen made five 3-pointers and had a team-high 16 points.

Johnson gave the Legends the lead going into halftime with a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer that banked in to make it 27-25. The physical contest then seesawed throughout the third quarter, with Dwenger's Sam Campbell giving the Saints the lead at 46-44 heading into the final period when he grabbed an offensive rebound off a free throw and scored.

Campbell had 15 points. Moore had 11 points in the third quarter to keep the Legends close.

On the first possession of the fourth quarter, Bassett drove hard to the hoop and scored through contact to bring his team level. He took a long lap around to his bench to soak in the moment and then drained the free throw to put North Side in front. His 3 came on the next possession and made it 50-46.

“He's a hard-nosed kid,” Andrews said. “He doesn't back down from anybody. He's not scared of anybody. He just plays hard. He hit some big shots.”

North scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter and extended its lead to nine when Johnson put back a missed Moore layup in transition to go in front 58-49. Free throws clinched it for the Legends, who have won five of six.

