Spartans, Chargers in top 10

INDIANAPOLIS – Carroll junior Mya DeWitt found a way to motivate herself Saturday.

“It was a weird atmosphere because there were not as many members from the team as we would have for finals,” she said. “It was a lot quieter (with no fans allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic). You could hear everyone's voices. It was hard to get hyped. The girls did a really good job on our team to get us ready for our races. Everyone on the relays swam well. I'm happy with how we placed individually.”

DeWitt finished second in the 100-yard backstroke in 52.91 seconds and fourth in the 50 freestyle in 23:24 seconds. She was on the Chargers' second-place 200 freestyle relay team along with sophomore Lexi Jankowski, senior Teagen Moon and sophomore Natalie Marshall. DeWitt swam backstroke on the sixth-place 200 medley team along with senior Samantha Horton, Moon and Marshall.

The Chargers placed ninth overall in the team standings with 114 points in the IHSAA girls swimming and diving state finals at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI. Homestead took sixth place with 136 points. Carmel won its 35th consecutive state championship with 479 points, well ahead of second-place Fishers with 200.

DeWitt repeated her second place in the 100 backstroke in 2020.

“I went a second faster than last year so it was a lot of improvement over a whole year,” DeWitt said. “It was my first time getting under 52 (seconds) in the 100 back. My best time was in the prelims. I went a little slower in finals, but I was still under 53. I think everyone is really happy with how this weekend went. We all stayed super positive with some of the bad races some people might have had. Everyone was in a really good mood.

Carroll coach John Gibson was pleased with DeWitt's times and her performance in the 50 free, which she didn't swim last year. Another highlight was the second-place finish in the 200-freestyle relay in 1:34.52.

“We improved our relay exchanges. They we were a little slow last night,” Gibson said. “It was the relay we had the best chance to place the highest coming into the season.”

Homestead coach Justin Max said placing in the top six was a good team achievement. Depth was the key for the Spartans.

“It's something they should be proud of,” he said. “It's the highest we've been in this meet in a long time. We scored with a lot of different girls in a lot of different events, got some points in diving (as freshman Hannah Brown placed 16th). It's the type of team we want to be.”

Max said senior Lily Kaiser did well in the prelims to qualify for the top eight in the 200 individual medley. Kaiser placed eighth in the final.

“It's the first time she has been in top eight in an individual at state and she really deserved that,” Max said. “She had a great swim and had a nice 100 freestyle as well to score some points (in 15th place). For Ripley Merritt to be top eight in two individual events and in a couple of relays to boot not a lot of girls get to do stuff like that. Those two did a good job.”

Merritt finished sixth in 100 backstroke and seventh in the 100 butterfly.

“Those are two pretty loaded events, so being top eight is a big accomplishment,” Max said. “To cut a little time like she did is hard to do with the new format.”

Merritt said it was a memorable first state meet.

“It was a really fun experience and I love being here with everyone,” Merritt said. “It's just such a good team. I love this team so much.”

Merritt said she made her biggest improvements in backstroke and butterfly.

“Having my teammates motivate and help me get better has helped, too,” she said

Merritt was on the fifth-place 200 medley relay team with junior Morgan Brown, senior Cora Walrond and senior Maggie Stock. Merritt also was on the seventh-place 400 freestyle relay team in the final event of the day. Her 400 freestyle teammates were Kaiser, Stock and senior Audrey Crowel.

The Spartans' 200 freestyle relay team of junior Halle Weaver, Crowel, Kaiser and Stock placed seventh.

Stock was 10th in the 100 freestyle and Brown was 10th in 100 backstroke. Crowel was 12th in the 200 freestyle and 15th in the 100 butterfly.

In the 1-meter diving finals, Fort Wayne Dwenger senior Anna Yaggy placed 12th. Wawasee sophomore Alexis Mishler was 11th in the 50 freestyle.