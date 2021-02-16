Qualifiers credit their teammates

Iron sharpens iron.

A common phrase mentioned in wrestling circles, and a cliché to be sure. The thought process behind iron sharpening iron, at least in wrestling parlance, means that the best wrestlers will bring out the best in those around them.

And it played out in several instances Saturday at the Fort Wayne Semistate. At the upper weights, Carroll's Matt Lepper placed second at 195 pounds, while teammate Reeve Muncie won the semistate championship at 285. Angola saw two wrestlers qualify for this weekend's state finals – Coy Brames (fourth place at 220) and Brandon Villafuerte (third at 285), and East Noble's two returning state qualifiers, Keegan Malott (fourth at 106) and Aidan Sprague (champion at 120), will return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“Reeve and I spend a lot of time in the room together,” Lepper said. “We just grind it out, we're physical all the time. He's a great partner for me and I'm a great partner for him. I like having a bigger guy so I build up my strength, and he likes having a smaller guy because I'm a little more funky and I can move around more. We really complement each other in the room.”

After nearly eight hours of competition Saturday – in the final moments of the day's final match – Lepper's influence on Muncie truly played out. In the championship at 285, which pitted the state's top two wrestlers in the weight class according to IndianaMat.com, No. 2-ranked Muncie trailed top-ranked Braydon Erb of Western 3-2 with less than five seconds remaining.

With the semistate championship hanging in the balance, Muncie used quickness to take down Erb, though some questions arose as to whether Muncie secured control before the match's end.

Tension reigned throughout the Coliseum as officials conferred, ultimately awarding Muncie the two-point takedown and the victory.

And the Carroll senior credited Lepper, as well as classmate Kyler Bills, who qualified for semistate at 220, for pushing him in practice.

“It's great having different body types and different styles to work with,” Muncie said. “At heavyweight, there's all different types of guys you're going to see, so wrestling with them and drilling with them is really good. I like to work in all different kinds of things, so wrestling different styles helps pull those out.”

Malott pinned his opening-round opponent Saturday to set up a match against Garrett senior Colton Weimer, then 30-2 on the season, with a berth in the state finals on the line. After the pair finished regulation tied 2-2, Malott scored a takedown in sudden victory to secure a second consecutive season would end in Indianapolis.

The Knights junior credited his classmate, Sprague, who earned his third trip to state, for providing the example of the work ethic needed to succeed on the state's biggest stage.

“Going (to state) last year was pretty big, but this year I knew I had to overcome and work my butt off,” Malott said. “Aidan's a great wrestler, and he's pushing me and pushing everybody in the room.”

Sprague, ranked sixth at 120, finished sixth at Bankers Life a year ago at 113. The East Noble standout noted he understands his influence on Malott, while also grasping his continuing improvements stem from battling his classmate. Freshman Blake Byerley, who won his opening-round match Saturday at 113 before suffering a technical fall at the hands of eventual champion Isaac Ruble of Bellmont, also drew praise for giving Sprague tough competition daily.

“A thousand percent,” Sprague said of his teammates sharpening his skills. “Even if it's not live, I might beat up on them because I'm bigger, but when I drill with them, we drill hard and that's huge. You can be a mediocre wrestler at Cathedral, but you're about to get 10 times better. If I get my butt kicked by a guy every single day, that's going to make me so much better.”

Those daily battles? They bring out the best. Iron sharpens iron, and all that.

“It's a mantra I've been living for a while now,” Lepper said. “You're only as strong as the people you surround yourself with, and when you have quality guys like Kyler and Reeve and Evan Ulrick (semistate runner-up at 152), we're just all battling and making each other better. I wouldn't be where I am without my teammates.”