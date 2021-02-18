Tweaks put title closer for Bulldog

Through his first three years wrestling for New Haven, Elijah Chacon turned in a great career – a semistate championship as a junior, followed the next week by placing fourth in the state at 138 pounds.

Sometimes in life, a set of fresh eyes sees something that's already great and fashions it into something historic. Enter Owen Doster, who placed fifth in the state as a senior wrestling for the Bulldogs, then qualified for the NCAA Division III national tournament thrice for the Wabash Little Giants, finishing as high as seventh.

After graduating from Wabash, Doster – a four-time Academic All-American – returned to New Haven as an assistant for coach Jimmy Linn. Doster's astute intellect paid dividends Saturday, as Chacon won a second straight semistate title, the first wrestler in over 60 years of the program to accomplish the feat.

And for a program long on years yet still seeking its first state champion, Doster may prove the key to helping Chacon create history this weekend at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“He gives me so much confidence when he's in my corner, because I know that any situation I'm in, he'll be able to help me and coach me through it,” Chacon said of the first-year New Haven assistant.

Doster recognized the talent Chacon already possessed, taking pride in finding those small areas in need of slight improvements and providing the necessary insight to create positive change.

“I have an insight to the game by being a guy who's been through it at a really high level to pick apart things they just really don't see,” Doster said. “(Chacon's) a great wrestler, but sometimes the devil is in the details. I sit mat side and I can pick it apart.

“That's the fun in it for me, it's the creativity but also the freedom. I can have (Chacon and teammate Jacob Saylor, who won semistate at 182) develop a style that's going to work for them, but it's also going to be effective at the highest level.”

While a state championship would prove the ultimate in historical breakthroughs, Chacon and Saylor already accomplished something unprecedented. Their titles on Saturday marked the first in New Haven school history more than one wrestler stepped atop the podium at the same semistate.

As semistate titlists, Chacon and Saylor assured themselves of facing fourth-place semistate finishers in Friday's opening round – wrestlers that lost their final two matches last weekend. Chacon (32-0) will face James Smith of Penn, who enters the state finals at 14-16, while Saylor (28-2) will wrestle 19-7 Brandon Estepp of Warsaw.

“The goal is to win state, and this just sets me up a lot better to win it,” Chacon said. “It's really nice, because I'll be the only undefeated kid in my quad. Win my quad, then I'll focus on the semis and then the finals.”

After Chacon marched through last year's postseason, staying unbeaten until the state semifinals, Linn knew his gifted grappler needed just a few tweaks to earn the school's first state championship in the sport. Now Linn knows a season with Doster's tutelage provided the tools required to complete the historic effort.

“You can tell a lot of the things we've improved on are because of (Doster),” Linn said. “His intensity, winning in the past and being from such a stellar college program not only helps them on the mat, but helps them mentally.

“Elijah was a great wrestler before Owen got a hold of him, and now he's working into the elite category. Things he's working on top, how he can finish his shots better on his feet, Owen's just taking him from one level to the next level. I don't think there's anybody in the state that can beat him when he's on his game mentally.”