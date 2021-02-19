Area wrestlers fare well at state

INDIANAPOLIS — Even with a reduced crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wrestling in the IHSAA state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse can be intimidating.

A four-time state qualifier, Leo High School senior Ian Heath knew to stay calm in Friday’s opening round match.

“I didn’t get too worked up that it’s a win-or-go-home round,” Heath said. “I feel a lot of people get really nervous and they don’t wrestle their best in those pressure matches. I just kept telling myself I deserve to be here and put in the work to win the match and I nothing to worry about. I went out there confident and thinking I’m the guy to beat.”

The result was Heath remained perfect at 31-0 with a 12-3 major decision over Bloomington South senior Cade Meier in the 132-pound class.

“Ian did a great job, he controlled the entire match,” Leo coach Rod Williams said.

Heath was sixth in 2020 state meet at 132 pounds and fifth in 2019 at 126 pounds. He lost in the opening round at 120 as a freshman.

“Ian does a great job in transition wrestling, moving from one move to another,” Williams said. “He never stops and he keeps coming after the kid.”

Heath, who has committed to Marian University to wrestle, said the mental game is the big difference at this stage.

“Everyone who makes to state is similar skill-wise,” Heath said. “The gap isn’t that big. It’s all who is the best frame of mind when they go out there.”

Physically, Heath has remained sharp. He made the decision to take virtual classes, so he wouldn’t have to deal with COVID issues as much.

“I did a good job taking care of my body, so I didn’t have to miss any time this year,” Heath said.

New Haven senior Elijah Chacon improved to 33-0 by defeating Penn’s James Smith 8-3 at 145 pounds. Although Smith’s record dropped to 14-17, he was not a pushover.

“We knew going in Penn has a good program and they’d have a plan for a lot of things Elijah likes to do,” New Haven coach Jimmy Linn said. “Their thought process was try to catch Elijah on a defensive pin when he was on top trying to get turns. When he was top trying to get turns, they come around the front. It wasn’t quite the performance we thought we’d have, but when you are coached like good coaches like Penn has, they are going to throw whatever they have at you. But Elijah did what he had to do and he’s moving on.”

Chacon finished fourth in the state meet at 138 pounds in 2020.

“It’s a lot easier coming back a second time because of nerves and stuff,” Chacon said. “I feel like I’ve been here before, it’s time to make it farther than I did last year. I just want to win my next two matches and whatever it takes to do it I’m going to do it,” Chacon said.

Chacon said he believes he is peaking at the right time, having won

At 113 pounds, Bellmont junior Isaac Ruble raised his record 26-0 by winning by technical fall over West Central freshman Drake Fritz at 4:10 with the score 18-2.

“I am very pleased with how my match went and I had no plans of it going another way,” Ruble said. “I love to score points and do what it takes to win big matches.”

Ruble was the runner-up at 106 pounds in 2020.

“Last year fueled the fire for me to make that last step on the podium,” he said. “I have trained so hard and push myself to my limits so I know I have what it takes to make it happen. I’m extremely happy with my first match but far from satisfied and ready to give it my all (today).”

Bellmont coach Paul Gunsett said Ruble is pumped up to do well.

“He went out there knowing he was the best wrestler,” Gunsett said. “He had to go out and perform and he did that.”

Wawasee junior Jace Alexander advanced at 138 pounds with a 7-4 victory over Floyd Central’s Gavinn Alstott. The match was delayed several times because Alstott’s bloody nose.

“The match was chaos with how much blood time,” Wawasee coach Frank Bumgardner said. “The match took nearly 20 minutes for a 6-minute match. It was going in 20-second spurts. It’s hard to get any continuity that way, but luckily Jace was able to stay composed. He won a tough match against a really good kid.”

The opening round was split in two sessions with 152 pounds and higher classes held Friday night

In one of the evening session’s most exciting matches, Adams Central junior Blake Heyerly (42-1) edged Avon’s Ke’Shawn Dickens, 9-7 in overtime at 195 pounds.

“Blake did a great job grinding out a tough match,” Adams Central coach Tony Currie said. “He kept his composure and found a way to battle back with the overtime takedown. I am excited for the kid. He works hard and has a great attitude.”

At 285 pounds, Carroll senior Reeve Muncie (32-1) slipped past Pike’s Amara Kaba 2-1.

AREA RESULTS

106 pounds — Evan Dickey, Indianapolis Cathedral, def. Keegan Malott, East Noble, fall, 5:01.

113 — Anthony Bahl, Crown Point, def. Hayden Brady, Garrett, 9-0: Isaac Ruble (Bellmont) def. Drake Fritz, West Central, Technical Fall, 4:10 (18-2)

120 — Adian Sprague, East Noble. def. Travis Haug, Forest Park, TF, 4:58 (16-1); Cole Ross, Evansville Mater Dei, def. Austin Lewis, Bluffton, fall, 3:55.

126 — Landon Bertsch, Bluffton, def. Brenden Dilley, Wawasee, TF, 5:48; (16-2); Matteo Vargo, Penn, d. Logan Uhlman, Adams Central, fall, 1:30.

132 — Ian Heath, Leo, def. Cade Meier, Bloomington South, 12-3; Alec Freeman, Evansville Mater Dei, def. Dominic Litchfield, Bellmont, 9-1.

138 — Jace Alexander, Wawasee, def. Gavinn Alstott, Floyd Central, 7-4; Luke Goodwin, Southport, def. Jarett Forrester, Columbia City, 10-3.

145 — Elijah Chacon, New Haven, def. James Smith, Penn, 8-3.

152 — Tyler Conley, Avon, def. Alex Currie, Adams Central, 3-0; James Conway, Floyd Central, def. Chase Leach, Garrett, TF, 3:44 (19-4); Benjamin Phillips, Charlestown, def. Evan Ulrick, Carroll, 4-2.

160 — Landon Boe, Plainfield, def. Eli Johnson, Norwell, 10-2; Broderick Baumann, Evansville Mater Dei, def. Elias Hilger, Dwenger, TF, 5:32 (18-1)

170 — Bryer Hall, East Central, def. Duke Myers, Bellmont, fall, 1:140: JaJuan Dale, Perry Meridian, def. Jacob Kreager, Snider, 8-0; Ulrick Urasky, Indianapolis Cathedral, def. Jacob Graden, East Noble, 11-5

182 — Brandon Estepp, Warsaw, def. Jacob Saylor, New Haven, 8-1

195 — Wyatt Willman, North Posey, def. Matt Lepper, Carroll, fall, 1:43; Blake Heyerly, Adams Central, def. Ke’Shawn Dickens, Avon, 9-7, OT.

220 — Jeffrey McClure, Perry Meridian, def. Coy Brames, Angola, 10-0; Jamarion Taylor, New Castle, def. Julante Hinton, Northrop, 5-2; Kole Viel, East Central, def. Ian Clifford, Columbia City, 7-2; Aataeveon Jordan, Franklin Central, def. RJ Dilbone, Fremont, 18-9

285 — Matthew Munoz, Jeffersonville, def. Brandon Villafuerte, Angola, fall, 5:04; Reeve Muncie, Carroll, def. Amara Kaba, Pike, 2-1