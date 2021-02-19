Carroll battles, but comes up short

Down two starters, taking on the No. 1 team in the state, Carroll led at halftime and hung in until the bitter end before succumbing to undefeated Homestead.

Chargers junior Jalen Jackson turned in a heroic effort to keep his team close, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds and senior Cody Burkey chipped in 13 points in his last home game. The Spartans prevailed 55-50 on Friday night to finish the regular season undefeated and capture the SAC crown, but the Chargers did what they set out to do, minus a few bad bounces.

"I can't our fault our guys' effort," Carroll coach Marty Beasley said. "Our guys played their hearts out. They followed the gameplan, they were really solid. We needed a couple of breaks and we didn't get them.

"This has been a big game every year for us," Beasley added. "Four of the six years we've been in the conference this game determines it. It'd be nice if the ball could've bounced our way a couple more times, but congrats to (Homestead), they're a great team."

Jackson was instrumental in a 16-3 Carroll (15-5, 8-1 SAC) run to end the second quarter that turned a nine-point Charger deficit into a 28-24 halftime lead. The 6-foot guard drove from the top of the key and hit a twisting layup over the outstretched arms of 6-foot-7 Luke Goode to bring Carroll within four. He curled off a screen and drained a 3 to make it 23-20 and two possessions later stole the ball in the backcourt and laid it in to put the Chargers in front.

Jackson helped the cap run with pretty wraparound pass to center Logan Lankenau for a layup.

"I could feel the energy from the crowd to the court, it was a really intense game," said Jackson, who had three assists and two steals. "We battled hard, competed throughout the whole game, lost by a couple, but I thought we competed really well with our energy."

Carroll played without starters Ryan Preston and Zachary Castator, who were out with injuries. Guard Cameron Hedgecock played, but was only about 80%, Beasley said. The Chargers expect Preston and Castator to be back, which will be key before the sectional.

"If we get healthy and play that way, we'll be OK," the coach said of his team's performance Friday.

If the Chargers navigate through their sectional, they could get another shot at the Spartans in the regional. If that happens, they'll be ready, Jackson promised.

"No one in the state believes we can beat them," he said. "So we're going to keep the same mindset: underdogs. ... We're going to go in there and fight."

dsinn@jg.net