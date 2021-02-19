Teams put focus back on the pool

After a winter season plagued by quarantines and the COVID-19 epidemic, local swim teams faced a more perennial hurdle in the days before the sectional championships: getting through the snow and into the pool for a final tune-up.

“Since Christmas, we haven't had anybody on the boys team knocked for (quarantine). That's been huge. It's been that weather that's knocked us out the last couple of days,” Concordia coach Sean Gibson said. “It's been hard to get in the water this week, to get in and get some lane time. That's always kind of weird.”

Although inch or two of snow fell in the early hours of Thursday, adding to the foot or so dumped on northeast Indiana earlier in the week, the area sectional preliminary races at South Side, Warsaw, Elkhart and Jay County continued on Thursday as planned.

The Carroll Chargers are the two-time defending champions of the South Side sectional, while Homestead has been the runner-up and Concordia the third-place finisher in each of the last two years.

“In terms of the overall race, I always think it comes down to the second and third guys in every event,” Homestead coach Justin Max said. “The top guys are going to be the top guys. It's usually a little more set who is going to win the events, sometimes. But when you get to fourth, fifth and sixth below that, that's where I think the meet is really won or lost, especially on the boys side, because it's a different meet from the girls. There tend to be more athletes not from Carroll or Homestead in that top heat on the boys side, at least right now. That makes it all the more important that those second and third guys (on a team) finish as high as they can, and don't start slipping down the rankings.”

The Chargers will sorely miss Tristan DeWitt, the 2020 state champion in the 100 butterfly and third-place finisher in the 50 free, who joined the Indiana swim team after graduating. But Carroll has multiple returning state qualifiers and relays that should be competitive at the state level.

Gibson said his girls team was so hampered by quarantines that the fact his entire team was cleared to compete at the sectional championships felt like a season highlight, as some athletes had been missing from every previous meet. Compared to the girls, the Cadets boys have been largely unaffected.

Max said the Spartans were in the opposite situation, where the boys have missed significantly more time than the girls.

“We talked a lot about the fact it's not just us who has to deal with this. It's a fact of life in 2020-2021, for all the teams,” Max said. “No one is going to give us a break because we had a couple of guys who had to sit out some practices. I think we've ended up in a good place, and hopefully it's not too far away from where we would've been.”

Max said the Spartans will mix up the lineup – while Cameron Luarde and Spencer Koehrn finished 1-2 in the 200 IM and the 100 breast, Koehrn will swim the butterfly this year. Senior Ethan Dalton, who took third in the 50 free last year, will instead swim in all three relays and the 100 butterfly.

Concordia senior Finlay Brooks is set to finish his high school career in style after breaking SAC records in both the 50 and 100 freestyle at the conference championships a month ago. At the state meet in 2020, he finished fifth in both the 50 free and the 100 fly.

Between their two relays, Brooks and diver Matthew Hayward (now graduated), the Cadets had six athletes compete at state last season, and Gibson said he hopes to have a similar haul this year.

