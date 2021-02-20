Championship berths at stake

No area girls basketball teams reached the semistate round in last year's state tournament, but northeast Indiana will be represented by both Class 4A Carroll and Class 3A Norwell at the LaPorte Semistate today.

The Knights will be looking for their first semistate title since the 1976-77 season. Carroll has never won a semistate title, and has played in just one semistate championship, in 1998.

Carroll coach Mark Redding said the Chargers (25-2) just need to worry about Crown Point, their semistate opponent who finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in both the IBCA and AP Class 4A polls.

The Bulldogs (23-1) have lost three games since the beginning of the 2018-19 season and score 67.58 points per game – the most of any girls team in Indiana this season, in any classification.

Crown Point has scored at least 70 points 12 times this season, and remains in the top 30 in defensive average, so it's no surprise the Bulldogs also lead the state in average margin of victory, winning games by an average of 30.88 points.

The good news for the Chargers is that they're just a hair behind the Bulldogs when it comes to offensive production, putting up an average of 67.15 points.

“They play the same style that we play: full court press, put pressure on the ball, put pressure on the passing lanes, push the ball up,” Redding said. “They want an up-tempo game, just like we do.”

Crown Point junior guard Jessica Carrothers is averaging 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 4.1 steals this season. She's hitting 56% of her shots, down slightly from her sophomore season, when she shot 58%, and is considered one of the most impressive juniors in the state.

Lilly Stoddard, a 6-foot-3 junior, is averaging 10.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Bulldogs. She has verbally committed to Purdue.

“They have five, six players that you have to pay attention to, because once you don't they can come and hurt you. When you're at this stage, that's what can win or lose games,” Redding said. “(Carrothers), we've faced girls like her, but what makes her different is that she's pretty accurate on her shots. She can pull up and shoot the 3, she can drive to the basket, she can shoot it in your face. She makes tough shots.”

Norwell-SB Washington

If Carroll is meeting its stylistic counterpart in the Class 4A semistate, the Class 3A Norwell Knights (23-5) will have to contend with a South Bend Washington team that is very different from them, starting with a very basic fact: height.

Junior Mila Reynolds, who has committed to Maryland, is listed at 6-foot-2, and her younger sister Amiyah Reynolds at 6-foot. Senior Francisca Galicia, who averages 4.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, is listed at 6-4. Junior shooting guard Shamarah Allen is listed at 5-10.

For comparison's sake, Norwell sophomore Skyla Tomasek stands at 6-foot-1. Otherwise, the regular Knights rotation tops out with senior Grace Bradtmueller, who is listed at 5-10.

“They're very long, tall, they're athletic. Those are matchup concerns that we have,” Norwell coach Eric Thornton said. “But at the same time, you look at what our strengths are. We shoot the ball well, we drive it well. And we really believe that our kids can have success in Saturday's game based on what we do well, and trying to be the tougher team.”

Washington, which won a Class 4A title in 2007, has a wide array of talent including Mila Reynolds, who is averaging 19.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals, while Amiyah is averaging 10 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Sophomore Rashunda Jones is Washington's second-leading scorer, averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 assists and 4.4 steals.

Washington averages 14.2 steals, a trend that the Knights must counteract to have a good shot of beating the Panthers.

“For us, I think the biggest is how we attack them offensively. Obviously we have to take care of the ball,” Thornton said. “If we turn it over and get sloppy against them, it's not going to be good with live turnovers. They're going to go down and execute on the other end. We're not going to be able to defend that.”

vjacobsen@jg.net