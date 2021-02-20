The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, February 20, 2021 6:40 am

    Friday's Indiana high-school basketball scores

    Associated Press

     

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

    Anderson Prep Academy 64, Indiana Deaf 46

    Angola 50, Eastside 44

    Argos 60, N. Judson 55, OT

    Beech Grove 58, Triton Central 38

    Bellmont 56, Bluffton 31

    Bloomfield 56, Greencastle 52

    Boone Grove 55, Hebron 48

    Brownsburg 60, Hamilton Southeastern 42

    Brownstown 47, Eastern (Pekin) 46

    Calumet Christian 38, Hammond Morton 36, OT

    Cambridge City 67, Seton Catholic 65

    Carmel 56, Warren Central 47

    Carroll (Flora) 58, Taylor 45

    Centerville 56, Tri 50, OT

    Central Noble 70, Fremont 62

    Charlestown 81, Salem 67

    Churubusco 81, Fairfield 55

    Clarksville 53, Borden 51

    Connersville 48, Franklin Co. 24

    Covenant Christian 85, Indpls Ritter 67

    Culver Academy 50, Dowagiac Union, Mich. 18

    Danville 84, Crawfordsville 73

    DeKalb 71, Garrett 39

    Delta 47, Shelbyville 44

    E. Chicago Central 70, Hammond Noll 59

    Eastern (Greentown) 65, Clinton Central 46

    Eastern Hancock 110, Union (Modoc) 31

    Edgewood 59, Cascade, Idaho 48

    Elkhart 56, Penn 47

    Fishers 40, Zionsville 39

    Forest Park 74, Evansville Christian 63

    Fountain Central 61, N. Vermillion 39

    Frankfort 68, Southmont 57

    Frankton 87, Alexandria 41

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58, Ft. Wayne Northrop 56, OT

    Ft. Wayne North 91, Ft. Wayne Luers 66

    Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Ft. Wayne South 55

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 53, Ft. Wayne Concordia 40

    Gary West 74, Gary 21st Century 50

    Glenn 46, Bremen 31

    Greensburg 69, Rushville 18

    Guerin Catholic 56, Indpls Roncalli 50

    Highland 44, Hobart 31

    Homestead 55, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50

    Illiana Christian 51, Griffith 24

    Indian Creek 51, Central Christian 43

    Indpls Attucks 86, Indpls Washington 63

    Indpls Brebeuf 75, Heritage Christian 51

    Indpls Cathedral 74, Indpls Ben Davis 54

    Indpls Manual 73, Eminence 71

    Indpls N. Central 64, Center Grove 61

    Indpls Park Tudor 74, Indpls International 41

    Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Decatur Central 38

    Indpls Shortridge 64, Indpls Scecina 56

    Indpls Tech 53, Logansport 47

    Jay Co. 47, Norwell 45

    Jeffersonville 53, Jasper 28

    Knox 54, Wheeler 37

    Kokomo 72, Anderson 62

    Kouts 62, Hanover Central 32

    LaVille 54, Caston 45

    Lafayette Jefferson 86, Richmond 55

    Lake Central 62, Crown Point 57

    Lakeland 67, Prairie Hts. 54

    Lakeland Christian 59, Oregon-Davis 58

    Lanesville 60, Crothersville 26

    Lawrence North 75, Indpls Pike 67

    Lawrenceburg 58, S. Dearborn 55, OT

    Lebanon 46, Monrovia 39

    Leo 70, Lakewood Park 35

    Liberty Christian 86, Waldron 66

    Loogootee 65, Dubois 34

    Madison 74, Columbus East 54

    Madison-Grant 61, Lapel 60

    Manchester 64, Maconaquah 55

    Marion 71, Lafayette Harrison 60

    McCutcheon 83, Muncie Central 75

    Merrillville 66, Michigan City 62

    Mishawaka Marian 78, Jimtown 39

    Mississinewa 59, Eastbrook 48

    Monroe Central 73, Cowan 64, OT

    Mooresville 36, Greenwood 27

    Morgan Twp. 58, Westville 33

    Morristown 58, Batesville 51

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 60, Tecumseh 47

    N. Daviess 66, Linton 60

    N. Harrison 76, Providence 64

    N. Newton 68, LaCrosse 54

    N. White 69, W. Central 44

    New Albany 53, Bedford N. Lawrence 46

    New Haven 89, Heritage 56

    New Palestine 75, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 71

    New Prairie 68, S. Bend Clay 58

    New Washington 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 55

    Noblesville 58, Avon 46

    NorthWood 80, Elkhart Christian 51

    Northeastern 57, Winchester 54

    Oak Hill 67, Elwood 30

    Orleans 56, Shoals 48, OT

    Parke Heritage 64, Seeger 38

    Perry Central 68, Paoli 33

    Pioneer 51, Winamac 37

    Plainfield 84, Franklin 56

    Portage 58, LaPorte 42

    Rochester 51, Peru 48

    Rock Creek Academy 70, Madison Shawe 23

    S. Bend Adams 63, S. Bend Riley 40

    S. Bend St. Joseph's 85, S. Bend Washington 36

    S. Bend Trinity 46, Bethany Christian 39

    S. Central (Union Mills) 65, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 37

    S. Decatur 64, Edinburgh 55

    S. Ripley 92, Rising Sun 58

    S. Spencer 64, Southridge 54

    Seymour 69, Austin 40

    Shenandoah 84, Pendleton Hts. 47

    Sheridan 34, Delphi 32

    Silver Creek 92, Corydon 54

    Southport 64, Terre Haute South 46

    Southwestern (Hanover) 77, Jennings Co. 63

    Southwestern (Shelby) 53, N. Decatur 46

    Southwood 68, Northfield 58

    Speedway 53, Bethesda Christian 40

    Terre Haute North 51, Covington 50

    Traders Point Christian 50, Providence Cristo Rey 48

    Trinity Lutheran 70, Scottsburg 66, OT

    Triton 49, Tippecanoe Valley 35

    Union Co. 49, Union City 46

    Valparaiso 49, Chesterton 27

    W. Noble 63, Hamilton 25

    W. Washington 73, Henryville 49

    Wapahani 65, Daleville 51

    Washington Twp. 71, Whiting 62

    Wawasee 69, E. Noble 47

    Wes-Del 65, Blue River 63

    Westfield 67, Franklin Central 61

    Westview 42, Goshen 33

    Whiteland 58, Martinsville 49

    Whitko 47, Wabash 33

    Woodlan 64, Adams Central 50

    Hoosier Conference Playoffs

    Championship

    Western 60, Twin Lakes 43

    Third Place

    Hamilton Hts. 57, W. Lafayette 54, 3OT

    Fifth Place

    Lafayette Catholic 61, Cass 41

    Seventh Place

    Tipton 79, Benton Central 67

    Ninth Place

    Northwestern 58, Rensselaer 57

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story