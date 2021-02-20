Homestead wins boys sectional swimming title

After coming in second behind Carroll for two straight years, Homestead captured the South Side boys swimming and diving sectional title Saturday at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.

Cameron Luarde had a huge day for the Spartans, setting a pair of sectional records with a 1-minute, 47.22-second time in the 200-meter individual medley and a 55.59 in the 100 breaststroke. He also captured a sectional crown with the 200 medley relay team and qualified for state in a fourth event, the 400 freestyle relay, where Homestead took second.

The Spartans piled up 504 points to take the team title, while the Chargers were second with 459 and Concordia third with 292. Cadets coach Sean Gibson won the Coach of the Year Award.

Owen Dankert paced Carroll, setting a sectional record in the 500 free with a 4:36.06, more than 18 seconds faster than his prelim time. He also qualified for state in the 200 free, but finished second to teammate Chandler Lipp by 0.31 seconds.

Lipp captured three sectional championships, helping the 200 and 400 free relay teams to victory in addition to his individual crown.

Future Indiana University swimmer Finn Brooks paced SAC champion Concordia, winning the 50 free in 20.53 and the 100 butterfly in 49.43. He took fifth in the 2020 state meet in both events.

Carroll sophomore Adam McCurdy is headed to state in four events: the 200 medley relay, the 400 free relay, the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.

Homestead's Brendan Waite took the diving title with a score of 416.50 score, ahead of second-place Adam Carr, who had a 375.75.

