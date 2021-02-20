New Haven, Leo, Bellmont athletes advance, stay undefeated

INDIANAPOLIS – Even with a reduced crowd because of the COVID-19 pandemic, wrestling in the IHSAA state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse can be intimidating.

A four-time state qualifier, Leo senior Ian Heath knew to stay calm in Friday's opening-round match.

“I didn't get too worked up that it's a win-or-go-home round,” Heath said. “I feel a lot of people get really nervous and they don't wrestle their best in those pressure matches. I just kept telling myself I deserve to be here and put in the work to win the match and I nothing to worry about. I went out there confident and thinking I'm the guy to beat.”

The result was Heath remained perfect at 31-0 with a 12-3 major decision over Bloomington South senior Cade Meier in the 132-pound class.

“Ian did a great job, he controlled the entire match,” Leo coach Rod Williams said. “Ian does a great job in transition wrestling, moving from one move to another,” Williams said. “He never stops and he keeps coming after the kid.”

New Haven senior Elijah Chacon improved to 33-0 by defeating Penn's James Smith 8-3 at 145 pounds. Although Smith's record dropped to 14-17, he was not a pushover.

“We knew going in Penn has a good program and they'd have a plan for a lot of things Elijah likes to do,” New Haven coach Jimmy Linn said. “But Elijah did what he had to do and he's moving on.”

Chacon finished fourth in the state meet at 138 pounds in 2020.

“It's a lot easier coming back a second time because of nerves and stuff,” Chacon said. “I feel like I've been here before, it's time to make it farther than I did last year. I just want to win my next two matches and whatever it takes to do it I'm going to do it,” Chacon said.

At 113 pounds, Bellmont junior Isaac Ruble raised his record 26-0 by winning by technical fall over West Central freshman Drake Fritz at 4:10 with the score 18-2.

“I am very pleased with how my match went, and I had no plans of it going another way,” Ruble said. “I love to score points and do what it takes to win big matches.”

Ruble was the runner-up at 106 pounds in 2020.

“Last year fueled the fire for me to make that last step on the podium,” he said. “I have trained so hard and push myself to my limits so I know I have what it takes to make it happen. I'm extremely happy with my first match but far from satisfied and ready to give it my all (today).”

Wawasee junior Jace Alexander advanced at 138 pounds with a 7-4 victory over Floyd Central's Gavinn Alstott. The match was delayed several times because Alstott's bloody nose.

The opening round was split in two sessions with 152 pounds and higher classes taking place Friday night.

In one of the evening session's most exciting matches, Adams Central junior Blake Heyerly (42-1) edged Avon's Ke'Shawn Dickens, 9-7 in overtime at 195 pounds.

“Blake did a great job grinding out a tough match,” Adams Central coach Tony Currie said. “He kept his composure and found a way to battle back with the overtime takedown. I am excited for the kid. He works hard and has a great attitude.”

At 285 pounds, Carroll senior Reeve Muncie (32-1) slipped past Indianapolis Pike's Amara Kaba 2-1.