Norwell sees season end at semistate

LA PORTE – The Norwell Knights never led during the the 61-40 loss to South Bend Washington at the LaPorte semistate on Saturday.

The Knights trailed the Panthers 31-10 at halftime, and no amount of moral victories – such as the fact that Norwell played Washington even over the final two quarters – could ease the pain of the falling just one game short of the state finals.

Neither could the moment with under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter, when Norwell coach Eric Thornton pulled his four seniors for the game, giving them one last chance to embrace on the court as the fans gave them a standing ovation.

Senior Maiah Shelton described that moment as "touching" and "really sweet," but a few minutes later, when the team left court while Washington celebrated, Shelton said they walked into a silent locker room.

"It was really quiet at first, we're all kind of reminiscing about what this season held for us. For the seniors especially, what the four years have held," Shelton said. "But then you start to unlace your shoes, and then the emotions flow in. Coach sits down and he thanks us. It's a sweet and memorable moment, but its hard to be a part of."

Washington came into the game averaging 14.2 steals per contest, and Thornton had said that taking care of the ball was key of the Knights (23-6) were going to be able to stick with Washington (22-5). Instead, Norwell fell victim to the same aggressive, athletic Panthers defense as every other playoff opponent so far this season, and the Knights committed six turnovers in the first quarter alone (they had 12 by halftime).

Washington sophomore RaShunda Jones scored 11 points in the first quarter to pace the Panthers to a 18-6 lead. Norwell's offense struggled just as much in the second quarter, and at halftime Shelton had scored eight of the Knights' 10 points. As a team, Norwell shot just over 20% in the first half, and the Knights did not get sent to the free throw line once.

Norwell was not able to take advantage of long-range shooting, and Mackinzie Toliver hit the team's only 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

"The spread out their zone, they took our 3-point shooting away, and they gave us the middle," Thornton said. "We weren't hit the middle and get some really quality looks there. We couldn't knock them down.

"The turnovers combined with our lack of scoring – (Washington) presents a lot of problems, and they were the reason for much of that."

Norwell senior Kaylee Fuelling hit the first shot of the second half for her first score of the game, setting the tone for a second half where the Knights kept pace with the Panthers.

In the fourth quarter, Shelton and Fuelling even gave the Panthers a bit of their own medicine with the steal-and-layup, and Skyla Tomasek hit a free throw that cut the Washington lead to 51-36. But then Washington sisters Mila and Amiyah Reynolds combined to score the next three baskets, and 6-foot-4 Panther Francisca Galicia made a layup to drive the Washington lead back up to 23 points.

Although Jones would not match her output from the first quarter again, she finished with a game-high 18 points. Mila Reynolds scored 17 points, 14 of which came in the second half, and Amiyah scored 10.

Shelton finished with 16 points in her final game for the Knights, and classmate Kaylee Fuelling scored 10.

"It's hard to think about all the things these girls have accomplished, just because it hurts so much right now," Thornton said. "I really wanted it for this group. They played a great second half, played them dead even. But ultimately our lack of shot-making and live turnovers, it became too much in the end.

