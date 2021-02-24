Big 2nd half gives Braves blowout win over Lions

Blackhawk Christian and Leo each shot poorly in the second quarter, combining to make just five field goals.

The Braves shook off their woes at halftime to shoot 73% in the second half, including 6 of 9 attempts from 3-point land. But Leo's 17% shooting in the second quarter followed the Lions after halftime, and they were left in the dust as Class 2A No. 1 Blackhawk Christian prevailed 74-42 on Tuesday night.

The Braves had led by just two points at halftime but outscored the Lions 50-20 in the second half.

“The first half, I wasn't crazy about how we played. I don't think we came out with the level of energy that we needed,” Blackhawk Christian coach Marc Davidson said. “We got after them a little bit at halftime, and I'm very proud of how our guys responded. I thought the second half was a much better representation of our team.”

Davidson said Blackhawk Christian did not make any tactical adjustments during halftime, but the Braves quickly reeled off a 10-0 run, and Leo, which had been close on Blackhawk Christian's heels since the first quarter, was suddenly trailing 36-24.

Blackhawk Christian senior Zane Burke, who came into the game averaging 18.5 points, had scored just three points in the first half, but hit three shots in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth to finish with 20 points.

Senior Caleb Furst scored a team-high 21 points and had 13 rebounds. In the third quarter he started to edge farther and farther away from the basket, and the 6-foot-10 forward hit two 3-pointers in quick succession late in the third quarter, the second of which gave the Braves a 47-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“Tactically, we did nothing different. It was a mindset, where we said instead of letting them take the game to us, we're coming at them. And I think our guys did a great job of carrying that out,” Davidson said.

The Lions nearly kept pace with Blackhawk Christian in rebounding, with 34 boards to the Braves' 37. Half of those Leo rebounds came on the offensive end, but the Lions could only convert those 17 offensive rebounds into 10 second-half points.

“There's a couple things that factored into that. No. 1, we made them miss a lot of shots,” Davidson said, referring to the 46 shots Leo missed on Tuesday. “Our defensive rebounding percentage, we want it to be closer to 90%. Tonight it was down around 75%. There were a lot of shots taken and a lot of shots missed, but we've got to do a better job of finishing the play on the defensive end. We've done that all year, tonight was really the first time we got hurt on the offensive boards.”

Leo's Blake Davison scored 19 points, although he missed seven straight shots from the field during a stretch from the second quarter into the third. Junior Landen Livingston energized the student section by coming off the bench to score eight points and pull down six rebounds. DJ Allen had eight rebounds and Zach Troyer six.

Blackhawk Christian's Callan Wood scored the first eight points of the game and finished with 10, and senior Marcus Davidson shot 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points.

