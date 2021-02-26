Area trio swim to pair of finals berths

Three swimmers earned top eight seeds in two individual events apiece to highlight performances from the area in Friday’s IHSAA boys swimming state championship preliminaries.

Homestead senior Cameron Luarde earned the fourth seed for the finals in the 200-yard individual medley and the third overall seed in the 100 breaststroke in today’s championship finals. Carroll senior Chandler Lipp swam to the seventh seed in the 200 freestyle and the sixth seed in the 100 freestyle, while Concordia senior Finlay Brooks qualified fifth in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

Charger sophomore Adam McCurdy swam to the 11th seed in the 200 individual medley and classmate Owen Dankert posted the ninth-best time Friday in the 500 freestyle. Luarde will see two teammates compete today in the 100 breaststroke, as Spartans senior Spencer Koehrn qualified 11th and junior Demetri Panagiotou earned the 15th seed.

SNIDER 98, MARION 96: At Snider, Jade Moore scored 33 points, going 9 of 13 from three-point range, as the Panthers overcame a 52-point effort from the Giants’ Jalen Blackmon. Snider (11-10) also saw Karson Jenkins score 26 with six assists, while Aidan Lambert added 19 points, six rebounds and seven helpers.

CENTRAL NOBLE 69, FAIRFIELD 33: In Albion, Connor Essegian moved into second place on the Cougars’ career points list to propel the hosts to the easy victory. Essegian finished with 24, including 19 in the first quarter, while Sawyer Yoder added 16 to go over 1100 for his career. With the win, Central Noble (23-1, 10-1 Northeast Corner Conference) earned a share of the NECC regular season title, the Cougars’ first conference crown since 1998. Central Noble secured the NECC’s regular season and tournament titles in the same season for the first time since 1970.

CHURUBUSCO 58, EASTSIDE 57: In Churubusco, the Eagles trailed by four after three quarters before rallying to go up 56-53 with 1:58 left. Churubusco (18-4, 9-2 NECC) finished in third place in the NECC, one game behind co-champs Central Noble and Westview, while Eastside (15-7, 7-4) fell into a tie with West Noble and Angola for fourth in the conference with the loss.

WOODLAN 46, LEO 43: In Woodburn, the Warriors scored the game’s final five points, including the game-winning three-pointer from Joe Reidy with seconds remaining, to rally for a victory over their East Allen County School rivals. Woodlan (10-10) closed the regular season 6-2 in its last eight games. DJ Allen scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Blake Davison added 10 for Leo (18-4), which has lost three of four.

SOUTH ADAMS 90, EASTBROOK 54: In Berne, James Arnold scored a career-high 38 points to join the Starfires’ 1000-point club. South Adams (15-8) won its final two games to close out the season.

BLACKFORD 66, NORTHROP 62: In Hartford City, Luke Brown, the state’s fourth-leading scorer, finished with 39 as the hosts won their 20th game of the season. Northrop (6-13) placed four in double figures – Khamani Smith (17), Devin Campos (16), Jaydon Smith (11) and Jayden Schmenk (10).

COLUMBIA CITY 57, CONCORDIA 56: At Concordia, Mason Baker’s buzzer-beating triple lifted the Eagles to the road victory. Columbia City (10-12) has won five of six, while the Cadets (7-14) closed the regular season on a six-game slide.