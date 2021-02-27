Exciting day for Cadets senior; Homestead 9th

INDIANAPOLIS – Concordia swim coach Sean Gibson says he always has trouble keeping his feet on the ground during exciting races.

As Cadets senior Finlay Brooks hit his final turn and raced the last 25 yards of the 100 butterfly at the IHSAA state swimming and diving finals on Saturday afternoon, Gibson hopped along the IU Natatorium pool alongside his swimmer, finally punching the air as Brooks touched the wall in second place at 48.21 seconds.

It was the second exciting finish of the day for the senior, who took fourth place in the 50 free at 20.27.

"I had a point during my 100 fly, on the 50 turn, I had a glimpse of the rest of the swimmers. And I saw that I was ahead of the rest of the pack, and that was really exciting," Brooks said. "That motivated me for that second 50."

After being awarded his second medal of the afternoon, Brooks and his coaches stuck around to watch his club teammate Cameron Luarde, a Homestead senior, in the 100 breaststroke.

Luarde also earned a turn on the podium, taking third place in a time of 55.08. His classmate, Spencer Koehrn, won the consolation finals in 56.41 to finish ninth, and junior Demetri Panagiotou also reached the finals for the Spartans, finishing 15th.

Luarde said he "pulled it back together" for his later races after missing a wall during the 200 individual medley, where he finished fifth in 1:48.39.

"From my back to breast turn in the IM, I kind of glided in and then missed it," Luarde said. "I had to make up a lot of ground off of that."

Luarde, along with Koehrn, Panagiotou and senior Ethan Dalton, started the championship meet by winning the first heat of the 200 medley relay in 1:33.86. The Spartans finished the meet in much the same way, as Luarde, Koehrn, Dalton and freshman Owen Lindsay finished second in the consolation final of the 400 free relay.

Homestead junior Brendan Waite reached the diving competition finals and finished 15th with a score of 404.95.

The Spartans took ninth place in the team standings, the highest finish of any local team, with 75 points. Carmel claimed its seventh straight state title as a team with a total of 360, well ahead of runner-up Fishers with 198.5.

Carroll finished 11th with 60 points, and Concordia took 20th with the 32 points Brooks earned in his two individual races.

Brooks said it felt good to stand on the podium knowing that a full year of hard work had paid off, but that it also felt like a relief.

"It kind of feels like a weight lifted off of my shoulders. I kind of stress about these big meets," Brooks said. "So getting the results that I was looking for felt good."

Gibson said he had also felt considerable anxiety in recent weeks, although his worry was that his team or an individual swimmer would be quarantined due to COVID-19 and be denied the chance to compete in a championship meet.

"When we left the school in the minibus, that was like a relief. That was a weight off for me, at that point," Gibson said.

Carroll opened the day by taking third behind Homestead and Munster in the first 200 medley relay heat, as freshman Evan Bushong, senior Luke Lawson, sophomore Adam McCurdy and junior Chandler Marsh finished in 1:35.31. Senior Chandler Lipp finished eighth both in the 200 free (1:40.97) and 100 free (45.82).

Otherwise, the Chargers were largely led by underclassmen: McCurdy won the first heat of the 200 IM to take ninth place and sophomore Owen Dankert finished 12th in the 500 free. Seniors Lipp and Lawson, along with Bushong and Marsh, took 11th in the 200 free relay.

vjacobsen@jg.net