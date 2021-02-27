The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, February 27, 2021 7:20 am

    Friday's Indiana high-school basketball scores

    Associated Press

     

    BOYS BASKETBALL

    Adams Central 83, Lakewood Park 43

    Angola 82, Lakeland 64

    Austin 71, Crothersville 56

    Avon 87, Danville 75

    Barr-Reeve 54, Bloomfield 41

    Batesville 52, Union Co. 42

    Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Ev. North 50

    Beech Grove 63, Whiteland 60

    Bellmont 47, Jay Co. 35

    Benton Central 63, Logansport 47

    Blackford 66, Ft. Wayne Northrop 62

    Boone Grove 57, Oregon-Davis 49

    Borden 71, Salem 47

    Bremen 34, Culver 21

    Brownstown 68, Orleans 49

    Cambridge City 49, Centerville 41

    Central Noble 69, Fairfield 33

    Churubusco 58, Eastside 57

    Clarksville 59, Rock Creek Academy 42

    Columbia City 57, Ft. Wayne Concordia 56

    Concord 64, Westview 58

    Corydon 58, Christian Academy 46

    Cowan 68, Southern Wells 54

    Daleville 69, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 22

    Delta 70, Muncie Burris 39

    E. Central 75, Greensburg 60

    E. Chicago Central 59, Griffith 39

    Eastern (Pekin) 66, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44

    Eastern Hancock 72, Hagerstown 38

    Elkhart Christian 64, Argos 49

    Ev. Day 66, Brown Co. 44

    Ev. Reitz 87, Ev. Bosse 67

    Frankfort 55, Delphi 43

    Frankton 51, Sheridan 49

    Fremont 43, Bethany Christian 37

    Frontier 47, Clinton Central 46

    Ft. Wayne North 69, Cass 61

    Ft. Wayne Snider 98, Marion 96

    Gary 21st Century 75, Hammond Noll 58

    Gary West 43, Chesterton 40, OT

    Glenn 50, Goshen 29

    Greenwood 63, New Palestine 58

    Hammond 60, Valparaiso 44

    Hammond Morton 56, Portage 51, OT

    Hamtramck, Mich. 51, Culver Academy 50

    Hanover Central 63, Hammond Gavit 55

    Heritage Hills 63, Perry Central 48

    Hobart 54, Wheeler 43

    Huntington North 67, Kokomo 34

    Indpls Ben Davis 82, Indpls Tech 69

    Indpls Brebeuf 50, Indpls Roncalli 48

    Indpls Park Tudor 64, Crawfordsville 61

    Indpls Washington 93, Indiana Math and Science Academy 44

    Jeffersonville 76, Castle 64, OT

    Kankakee Valley 71, N. Judson 58

    Kouts 83, LaCrosse 42

    Lafayette-jefferson 71, Terre Haute North 44

    Lowell 68, Crown Point 65

    Madison 65, Jennings Co. 43

    Manchester 79, Northfield, Minn. 67

    McCutcheon 64, Lake Central 56, 2OT

    Merrillville 73, Penn 52

    Monroe Central 66, Randolph Southern 51

    Morristown 56, Tri 43

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Yorktown 46

    N. Daviess 49, Sullivan 48, OT

    New Albany 56, Bloomington North 41

    New Castle 63, Muncie Central 57, OT

    NorthWood 56, Elkhart 51

    Northridge 55, DeKalb 45

    Paoli 41, Crawford Co. 32

    Pike Central 46, Tecumseh 43

    Pioneer 48, Tri-County 38

    Providence Cristo Rey 53, Bloomington Lighthouse 39

    Rensselaer 65, Winamac 41

    Rising Sun 79, Medora 31

    River Forest 66, N. Newton 61

    Riverton Parke 79, Union (Dugger) 54

    Rochester 58, Maconaquah 44

    S. Adams 90, Eastbrook 54

    S. Bend Adams 64, New Prairie 51

    S. Bend St. Joseph's 71, Mishawaka 51

    S. Bend Washington 64, LaPorte 36

    S. Central (Union Mills) 68, Westville 59

    S. Dearborn 74, Southwestern (Hanover) 64

    S. Decatur 88, Knightstown 50

    S. Newton 55, Attica 51

    S. Ripley 63, Jac-Cen-Del 48

    Scottsburg 65, Mitchell 47

    Seeger 70, N. Vermillion 24

    Shelbyville 54, Indian Creek 51

    Shenandoah 44, Wapahani 40

    Silver Creek 72, Seymour 56

    Southmont 68, Indpls Scecina 57, OT

    Southwood 77, Bluffton 45

    Tri-West 75, Indpls Ritter 71

    Triton 44, Knox 30

    Triton Central 69, Speedway 64

    Vincennes Rivet 66, Washington Catholic 26

    W. Lafayette 72, Rossville 46

    W. Noble 69, Garrett 38

    W. Washington 45, Shoals 40

    Wabash 68, Peru 59

    Waldron 75, Anderson Prep Academy 49

    Washington 48, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 40

    Washington Twp. 55, Morgan Twp. 54

    Wawasee 58, Tippecanoe Valley 51

    Wes-Del 86, Alexandria 78

    Whitko 54, N. Miami 33

    Woodlan 46, Leo 43

    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    Class 2A

    State Final

    Linton 63, Tipton 25

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story