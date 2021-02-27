Saturday, February 27, 2021 7:20 am
Friday's Indiana high-school basketball scores
Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 83, Lakewood Park 43
Angola 82, Lakeland 64
Austin 71, Crothersville 56
Avon 87, Danville 75
Barr-Reeve 54, Bloomfield 41
Batesville 52, Union Co. 42
Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Ev. North 50
Beech Grove 63, Whiteland 60
Bellmont 47, Jay Co. 35
Benton Central 63, Logansport 47
Blackford 66, Ft. Wayne Northrop 62
Boone Grove 57, Oregon-Davis 49
Borden 71, Salem 47
Bremen 34, Culver 21
Brownstown 68, Orleans 49
Cambridge City 49, Centerville 41
Central Noble 69, Fairfield 33
Churubusco 58, Eastside 57
Clarksville 59, Rock Creek Academy 42
Columbia City 57, Ft. Wayne Concordia 56
Concord 64, Westview 58
Corydon 58, Christian Academy 46
Cowan 68, Southern Wells 54
Daleville 69, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 22
Delta 70, Muncie Burris 39
E. Central 75, Greensburg 60
E. Chicago Central 59, Griffith 39
Eastern (Pekin) 66, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44
Eastern Hancock 72, Hagerstown 38
Elkhart Christian 64, Argos 49
Ev. Day 66, Brown Co. 44
Ev. Reitz 87, Ev. Bosse 67
Frankfort 55, Delphi 43
Frankton 51, Sheridan 49
Fremont 43, Bethany Christian 37
Frontier 47, Clinton Central 46
Ft. Wayne North 69, Cass 61
Ft. Wayne Snider 98, Marion 96
Gary 21st Century 75, Hammond Noll 58
Gary West 43, Chesterton 40, OT
Glenn 50, Goshen 29
Greenwood 63, New Palestine 58
Hammond 60, Valparaiso 44
Hammond Morton 56, Portage 51, OT
Hamtramck, Mich. 51, Culver Academy 50
Hanover Central 63, Hammond Gavit 55
Heritage Hills 63, Perry Central 48
Hobart 54, Wheeler 43
Huntington North 67, Kokomo 34
Indpls Ben Davis 82, Indpls Tech 69
Indpls Brebeuf 50, Indpls Roncalli 48
Indpls Park Tudor 64, Crawfordsville 61
Indpls Washington 93, Indiana Math and Science Academy 44
Jeffersonville 76, Castle 64, OT
Kankakee Valley 71, N. Judson 58
Kouts 83, LaCrosse 42
Lafayette-jefferson 71, Terre Haute North 44
Lowell 68, Crown Point 65
Madison 65, Jennings Co. 43
Manchester 79, Northfield, Minn. 67
McCutcheon 64, Lake Central 56, 2OT
Merrillville 73, Penn 52
Monroe Central 66, Randolph Southern 51
Morristown 56, Tri 43
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Yorktown 46
N. Daviess 49, Sullivan 48, OT
New Albany 56, Bloomington North 41
New Castle 63, Muncie Central 57, OT
NorthWood 56, Elkhart 51
Northridge 55, DeKalb 45
Paoli 41, Crawford Co. 32
Pike Central 46, Tecumseh 43
Pioneer 48, Tri-County 38
Providence Cristo Rey 53, Bloomington Lighthouse 39
Rensselaer 65, Winamac 41
Rising Sun 79, Medora 31
River Forest 66, N. Newton 61
Riverton Parke 79, Union (Dugger) 54
Rochester 58, Maconaquah 44
S. Adams 90, Eastbrook 54
S. Bend Adams 64, New Prairie 51
S. Bend St. Joseph's 71, Mishawaka 51
S. Bend Washington 64, LaPorte 36
S. Central (Union Mills) 68, Westville 59
S. Dearborn 74, Southwestern (Hanover) 64
S. Decatur 88, Knightstown 50
S. Newton 55, Attica 51
S. Ripley 63, Jac-Cen-Del 48
Scottsburg 65, Mitchell 47
Seeger 70, N. Vermillion 24
Shelbyville 54, Indian Creek 51
Shenandoah 44, Wapahani 40
Silver Creek 72, Seymour 56
Southmont 68, Indpls Scecina 57, OT
Southwood 77, Bluffton 45
Tri-West 75, Indpls Ritter 71
Triton 44, Knox 30
Triton Central 69, Speedway 64
Vincennes Rivet 66, Washington Catholic 26
W. Lafayette 72, Rossville 46
W. Noble 69, Garrett 38
W. Washington 45, Shoals 40
Wabash 68, Peru 59
Waldron 75, Anderson Prep Academy 49
Washington 48, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 40
Washington Twp. 55, Morgan Twp. 54
Wawasee 58, Tippecanoe Valley 51
Wes-Del 86, Alexandria 78
Whitko 54, N. Miami 33
Woodlan 46, Leo 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A
State Final
Linton 63, Tipton 25
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story