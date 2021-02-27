Homestead chasing 3rd team title in row

As with all winter sports this year, the rhythms of the high school gymnastics season were upended this year. The Becky Carter Classic, often a preview of the action to come in sectional and regional championships, was canceled. Attendance by parents and other spectators was extremely limited or nonexistent, a trend that will continue this weekend.

Despite the changes, the state tournament begins today as planned, with numerous local athletes and teams poised to make noise on the postseason stage.

Teams to watch

Homestead: The two-time defending Concordia Sectional champs scored a season's best 111.075 in a dual against Huntington North this month, the fourth-highest in the state. Homestead scored at least 110.650 three times this season and at least 109 five times.

Bishop Dwenger: The Saints were seventh in the state in the most recent coaches poll and have the eighth-best team high-score at 109.40, which they achieved in a dual win over Carroll on Feb. 18. Seniors Emma Doyle, Ava Stahl and Ellie Saxe will be performing at least half of the routines for Dwenger.

Angola: The Hornets were tied for 13th in the most recent poll but scored a school-record 109.875 in a meet against DeKalb on Feb. 17. It was the first time in ever that three Angola gymnasts (junior Ashtyn Evans, senior Emma Schoenherr and sophomore Audrey Wilkinson) earned all-around scores of at least 36.

DeKalb: The Barons are ranked 12th, and though they fell to Angola in their most recent meeting, their season best 107.725 was enough to beat the Hornets and win the Lakeland Invitational on Feb. 6. The Barons are the defending champs at the Wawasee Sectional.

Gymnasts to watch

Gina Zirille, Homestead: Zirille won all four events at the Concordia Sectional last year, and she's made room to improve this year, setting program record all-around score of 38.925 against Huntington North – the second best score in the state this year.

Julia Goodine, Carroll: Goodine is strong contender in every event, particularly the bars (where her season-best is the second-highest in the state) and vault, where she is third. She has the fifth-highest all-around score in the state.

Emma Doyle, Bishop Dwenger: The senior scored a personal-best 37.600 under trying circumstances at the 2020 state finals, and coach Rosemarie Nix said she has only grown in confidence in the year since.

Sarah Boyd, DeKalb: The senior's best all-around score this season, 37.425, is fifth in the state. Teammate Lauren Blythe, a junior, also qualified for the state meet as an individual last season.

