Homestead gymnastics wins 3rd straight sectional title

It's officially a streak: Homestead gymnastics edged Bishop Dwenger at the Concordia sectional on Saturday to win its third straight sectional title with a score of 110.525.

Meanwhile at Wawasee, Angola gymnastics recaptured the sectional title from DeKalb, scoring 108.95 to beat the Barons by more than five points.

For the second year in a row, Homestead sophomore Gina Zirille won each of the four individual events. She scored a season's best 9.750 on the floor routine (which matches the highest score in the state entering Saturday's sectional meets). She scored 9.750 on the vault, 9.650 on the bars and 9.450 on beam, with a total all-around score of 38.600.

Bishop Dwenger senior Emma Doyle finished second in the all-around with a score of 37.425 after taking third place on vault and beam. She took second on bars with a score of 9.175, and was the only gymnast aside from Zirille to score at least 9.000 on the event.

Doyle was the only Saint to compete in all four events, although Bishop Dwenger swept second through fourth places on the uneven bars (Ava Stahl was third and Ava Reed fourth) and third through fifth in the floor routine (with Stahl taking third, Reed fourth and Doyle fifth). Coach Rosemarie Nix's lineup did the trick, as the Saints finished with a team score of 109.975.

Carroll was the third and final team to advance to the Huntington North regional from Concordia, finishing with a team score of 106.650. Charger senior Julia Goodine was third in the all-around with a score of 36.700. She finished second in both the floor routine (9.725) and the vault (9.650).

Angola junior Ashtyn Evans was the Wawassee all-around champion with a score of 37.500, beating runner-up Sarah Boyd of DeKalb by 1.55 points. Evans won or tied for first in every event except for the floor routine, where East Noble freshman Audrey Beiswanger and Angola senior Emma Schoenherr each received top scores of 9.175 (Evans was third with a score of 9.150).

Evans and Hornets sophomore Audrey Wilkinson each scored 9.450 to share sectional vault champion honors, and Schoenherr was third with a score of 9.300.

The Hornets also went one-two on beam, where Evans won with a score of 9.300 and senior Haley Hilyard was runner-up with a score of 9.200. Evans won on bars with a score of 9.600, and DeKalb senior Sarah Boyd was runner-up with a score of 9.275. Boyd was also runner-up in the all-around with a score of 35.950.

