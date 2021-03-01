Pandemic adds to ADs' jobs

Ask any athletic director about the typical challenges of their job, and the conversation will quickly come around to spring sports. Rain delays, rescheduled games, soggy fields – in more years than not, completing full spring sports seasons becomes a logistical feat.

And when you ask local high school athletic directors about the challenges of running an athletic program in the 2020-21 school year, spring sports is a comparison they often turn to.

“The weird thing about spring sports is that during the spring, you feel like you have to be a meteorologist and be able to predict weather patterns and all that,” West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn said last week. “This year it feels like 'epidemiologist' has been added to the job description, as well.

“It's been a tough year, I think that would be an understatement for most athletic directors.”

It's a apt comparison, because the most obvious effect of a COVID-related issue within any athletic team is the same as an April downpour or February snowstorm: game canceled; makeup date to be determined.

Numerous athletic teams in the area have been quarantined for weeks at a time because a large proportion of the team had been exposed to COVID-19 – and a few have been shut down multiple times. Many individual athletes and a few coaches have been put in quarantine because of exposure from family or friends and were forced to watch from home.

Even the teams that didn't have COVID scares of their own lost games when opponents weren't allowed to compete. And one more wild card: sometimes all the athletes and coaches were all healthy but the officials scheduled to work the contest were put in quarantine, starting a mad scramble to find replacements in an landscape where referees for all sports were already in short supply.

But this year, as COVID-19 cases climbed higher and higher in Indiana during the late fall and early winter before finally falling in recent weeks, the stakes were higher than whether or not a nonconference game would be rescheduled. Fan attendance policies determined whether could watch in person as their senior played their final football game or swam their final race. The stringent cleaning, masking and social distancing policies could prevent a student from being placed in quarantine or prevent a coach from becoming seriously ill.

Hanging over every athletic director was the knowledge that one positive COVID-19 test at the end of the season could knock a team out of the state tournament. And then there was the deeper anxiety, that the COVID situation across the state would become so dire that high school sports would once again be put on hold, as they were during the boys basketball tournament last March.

This school year, coaches and ADs have described the huge relief they've felt to reach the natural end of the season. Norwell athletic director Kelby Weybright said one of best moments of the entire year was playing host to the final boys basketball home game of the season Tuesday, because it felt as if the school had completed a full winter season.

“We just didn't know what was going to happen,” Weybright said. “We knew we were going to have limited attendance. And we knew we would have issues where one team was quarantined, kids were quarantined and couldn't play. We knew that was going to happen, but we didn't know if we could get through a whole season. We had our senior nights early, just to make sure we had senior nights.”

Weybright acknowledged that whether or not the general community followed masking and distancing protocols played a huge role in a school's athletic season. If the pandemic is raging outside the school building, it's likely students or staff would come into contact with COVID-19. And once a positive case had been identified within a team, that's when the hard work begins.

“The paperwork has been unreal this year; contact-tracing, the paperwork as far as making sure kids are symptom free,” Schermerhorn said.

IHSAA guidelines recommended keeping extensive track of seating assignments on buses and practice groups during training sessions, in the hopes that the number of contacts could be identified and limited if an athlete or coach did come down with COVID-19.

South Side athletic director Torrey Curry used to be an assistant football coach, and he said he returned to watch game and practice film this year, on the lookout for which players had close contact with someone who had since tested positive for COVID-19, and which players might have stayed more than six feet away for the entire event.

Schermerhorn, who fell ill with COVID-19 early last spring and was hospitalized for several weeks, says he realizes it would be easier to simply put everyone in quarantine if one person tested positive, but he has also opted to follow the same approach as Curry.

“Fortunately we got new camera systems in our schools, so there are times we're watching who is sitting by who during the JV game because of a close contact,” Schermerhorn said. “Those are tough decisions to make, because you know there are ramifications that are great. And it has nothing to do with winning or losing. You don't want to be – the term I've used a lot is you don't want to be lazy about putting someone in quarantine, because that's a big decision, to tell a kid they're going to be isolated for 14 days.”

Over the course of the year, athletic directors across the area have said that the COVID-19 protocols seemed to be working within the schools and athletic teams, and that most of the infections they were aware of seemed to originate outside of school, with sick family members being the main source of COVID-19 cases.

The fact that high school sports did not quickly lead to large outbreaks was a significant relief to the athletic directors, who said that sports and other after-school activities seem to provide a stabilizing element for many kids who have been forced to give up daily routines, rites of passage and much of their usual social life.

Curry said checking in with athletes to see how they are handling school and their personal lives is a big part of his job, which is made all the more difficult by the fact that he can't see them every day.

“The relationships with the kids, that's been the hardest. Students who are virtual, so we don't get to see them even twice a week in the building, we see them in passing arriving at practice or at games,” Curry said. “It's really being more intentional about going and talking to that kid. How are you doing? How is your family doing?”

Curry said several former Archers athletes had to work this school year instead of playing sports because their family's financial situation has taken a hit in the past year.

“I leave them on my roster to track academically, just in case they start to struggle, or if attendance-wise they fall off. I'll alert the coach that used to work with them and say, 'Hey, you've got the relationship, reach out and reconnect. Let's make sure they feel like they're a part of what we're doing, still,' ” Curry said.

Curry said he kept in touch with coaches via regular Zoom meetings starting last spring, and many of those same coaches did the same with their athletes through the strictest weeks of the statewide shutdown.

“(Girls basketball coach) Juanita Goodwell is a great example, she was doing Family Feud games to get some of that silliness and laughter,” Curry said. “I'd get emails from parents saying, 'I heard my child laugh for the first time in a week because of the Zoom,' or the contact the coach is making. And in the end, that's what it's about, as much as I would love to hang more banners in the gym and buy championship rings.”

