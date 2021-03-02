Senior keeps Snider's season alive

KENDALLVILLE – Jade Moore was not ready for his senior season to end, not even after two overtimes.

Snider was trailing DeKalb by three points with seconds remaining in double overtime in the Class 4A East Noble sectional opener on Tuesday night.

Panthers junior guard Grant Brown kicked the ball from the baseline out to Moore, who was positioned behind the 3-point line in front of his own bench. He sank the trey to tie the game at 61 and force triple overtime, where the Panthers ultimately prevailed 66-61.

"That's always been his mentality, that's just who he is," said Snider coach Jeremy Rauch, who noted it was fitting that the lone senior on the team was the one to extend the season. "Maybe it's just me reading into it, but he hits that shot and they rally around him. He's the only senior we have. They wanted him to keep playing, they wanted him to get another sectional title. And when we start playing for each other instead of just with each other, we can be pretty special."

In the third overtime, Snider junior guard Karson Jenkins scored twice to give the Panthers (12-10) a 65-61 lead. Down by four points he Barons (9-12) passed the ball around for a minute before calling timeout. Coming out of the timeout, DeKalb junior guard Cole Richmond, who had already scored 34 points, attempted two shots, but both bounced off the rim.

The Barons had one more promising scoring opportunity when Jenkins missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and junior guard Connor Penrod grabbed the rebound, but Brown caught the rebound of Penrod's shot attempt from 3 and was immediately fouled. Brown made one of his two free throws.

"I want to give a lot of credit to Grant Brown – he did an outstanding job on their big guy, Penrod, all night, and also hit some big shots," Rauch said. "Maybe one of the more subtle advantages (in the third overtime) is that we got every tip. Being able to start the overtime with the ball and in control was huge. The idea was that we'd be able to get the lead, slow them down and get into our zone."

Penrod finished with 12 points, 10 of which came during a late run in the second quarter that prevented Snider from pulling away before halftime. DeKalb junior Jackson Barth scored 11 points, all after halftime. He twice tied the game for the Barons: down by two with 2.7 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, he caught a pass from sophomore Brantley Hickman in the paint and put it up for a layup to that tied the game at 52. In the first overtime, he hit a 3-pointer from the corner in front of the DeKalb bench that tied the game at 55 and forced a second overtime.

A Penrod jump shot in the second overtime gave the Barons their first lead since the first quarter, 48-47, and then DeKalb sophomore Donald Wiley picked off a Snider pass at the top of the key, raced to his own basket and dunked it to put the Barons up by three, setting up Moore's spectacular game-tying shot.

Jenkins would finish the game with 29 points for the Panthers, Moore with 13 and Brown with 10, including the only shot made by Snider in the first overtime period.

The Snider-DeKalb classic followed a comfortable Carroll win over Northrop, 70-41, in which the Chargers (15-6) led 37-10 at halftime. Carroll junior Jalen Jenkins led all scorers with 24 points and Northrop sophomore Keone Bates Jr. scored 14 points. Senior Khamani Smith scored 12 points for the Bruins (6-14) in his final high school game.

Carroll will now face North Side in the semifinals Friday, and Snider moves on to play East Noble.

vjacobsen@jg.net