Spartans keep record unblemished

Fletcher Loyer didn’t attend Homestead two years ago when Huntington North ended the Spartans’ 21-win campaign in sectionals. The junior made sure the Vikings wouldn’t disrupt this year’s perfect campaign, outscoring the opponents by himself in the first half in Homestead’s 62-37 victory Tuesday in Columbia City to open play in Class 4A’s Sectional 6.

Loyer finished with 28 points, 21 coming in the first two quarters as the Class 4A No. 1 Spartans (23-0) jumped ahead 34-17 at the break. Sam Thompson’s 11-point night proved tops for Huntington North (12-7).

Class 4A

WAYNE 57, COLUMBIA CITY 52: In Columbia City, the Generals rallied from down almost 20 points to dismiss the host Eagles from Sectional 6. Cam Toles led three double-figure scorers for Wayne (7-15) with 25, while Greg Bolt scored 15 for Columbia City (10-13).

Class 3A

CONCORDIA 75, WOODLAN 60: In Woodburn, the Cadets jumped ahead 15-3 in the opening 3:20 to cruise to victory in the opening game of Sectional 22. Concordia (8-14) was led by Luke Speckhard’s 23 points, while the Warriors (10-11) also got 23 points from their leading scorer, Joe Reidy.

WAWASEE 53, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 48: In Ligonier, the Warriors beat the Vikings for the second time in five days to advance into the semifinals of Sectional 21. Wawasee (12-11) will face NorthWood in Friday’s second semifinal.

BELLMONT 50, EASTERN 38: In Gas City, the Braves’ defense allowed just eight second-half points to end the Comets’ season for the second straight year. Bellmont (16-7) will now face Norwell in the second semifinal of Sectional 23 on Friday. Mississinewa defeated Oak Hill Tuesday, 55-48, and will play Allen County Athletic Conference champion Heritage, which drew the bye.

Class 2A

EASTSIDE 48, FAIRFIELD 30: In Topeka, the Blazers improved to 4-10 in coach Ryan Abbott’s nine-year tenure against their Northeast Corner Conference rivals. Gabe Trevino scored 19 to lead three in double figures for Eastside (16-7), who now faces Bremen in the first Sectional 35 semifinal Friday.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 86, BLUFFTON 44: In Bluffton, the Braves had little trouble in dismissing the Sectional 36 hosts, as Caleb Furst scored a game-high 20 points.

Hayden Nern’s 18 points led the Tigers (7-15), while Zane Burke added 14 for Class 2A No. 1 Blackhawk Christian (22-3), which faces Whitko in Friday’s first semifinal. Drake Lewis poured in 34 points as the Wildcats (16-7) knocked off Wabash Tuesday, 56-48.