Spartans take No. 1 ranking to sectional

A lot can change in a year.

The Homestead Spartans were knocked out of the state tournament by a two-point loss to the New Haven Bulldogs in the sectional final, a year ago this week.

Luke Goode, now a Homestead senior, said the 16-9 record in 2019-20 would be a big accomplishment for a lot of teams, but it felt more like a letdown for the Spartans. Just a few days after it happened, every remaining team in the state tournament felt the pain of unfulfilled expectations as the regional championships were postponed and eventually called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile up in Michigan, Fletcher Loyer, now a junior, had no inkling that he would soon leave Clarkston High School and become a key member of the top-ranked team in Indiana.

“I would not have believed it, it's pretty crazy to think about,” Loyer said. “This summer, we decided to move here (to Fort Wayne), and now we're doing really well, and all the guys are ready to go and hopefully win a state championship.”

Homestead enters the state tournament as the lone undefeated team in any classification. The Spartans are No. 1 in Class 4A, according to the AP Poll, and the top team regardless of classification in the final IBCA poll, in which they received 19 of 20 first-place votes.

They are beating opponents by an average of 23.5 points, a margin made even more impressive when considering the number of ranked teams on the Spartans schedule.

If there's any disappointment about Homestead's season, it's that relatively few people have gotten to see the Spartans play in person. The number of fans allowed in the stands has grown as the pandemic has receded in the state, but key games, such as the No. 1 vs. No. 2 clash with Lawrence North (then the top-ranked team in the state), were played mostly in front of parents. A larger crowd was allowed in Charger Fieldhouse for the final regular-season game as Homestead and Carroll jockeyed for an SAC title, but it was nothing like the usual raucous crowd at a key conference game.

“It's been both a blessing and a curse,” Goode said. “Any time you have the opportunity to come out and play is huge, and it's a blessing. But to not have the fans here is tough. In any other year, when your team is 22-0 and has a few big-time players and great team, it would be a full, packed gym. ... Just being able to have people at all has been huge for us.”

There aren't many opportunities to enjoy this historic season with classmates during the school day, either, as most of the players have opted to take classes online to reduce the chances of being exposed to COVID-19.

“It's a little weird. (My teammates) have all accepted me great, so it's really great to be a part of this family and this team,” Loyer said. “But other than athletes, I really don't know that many people. It's kind of strange. I'll be walking around town now and people recognize you, and it's pretty cool, even though you don't have any clue who they are.”

Many teammates socialize together outside of team events, but this year, when a visit with a friend from another school could end up exposing the entire team to COVID-19, those friendships within the team have become more crucial than ever.

“That's been one of the positive things about COVID, is just the team bonding. We're with each other, I would probably have to say four or five times out of seven days a week,” junior Andrew Leeper said. “That's awesome, being with the team. It creates a team bond that can't be broken. And that has helped us tremendously this year.”

Before the season, Goode committed to Illinois, and Loyer committed to Purdue in November.

“With two Big Ten players, people think that they're going to be like the stars of the show, think they're better than everyone else, but no,” senior Grant Simmons said. “They're really humble. They like each other and like the other players and are really good teammates.”

Loyer leads the team with 24.2 points per game, Goode is averaging 20.6 and Homestead scores 77 per game.

“Everyone knows how to share the ball, and that's what's been huge with us,” Leeper said. “We have all the talent in the world, and not one single kid is selfish with the ball. We all pass to each other. Our team chemistry this year has been awesome, it's better than what it's ever been in the past.”

