1st step taken by Central Noble

TOPEKA – Based on the intensity of the game, the excitement of the crowd or the way Central Noble coach John Bodey was doused by his players afterwards, the Cougars' 57-49 win over Westview on Wednesday night was the epitome of a “championship atmosphere.”

But it was just the opening round in what Central Noble (24-1) hopes to be a long run in the Class 2A state tournament.

The Cougars and Warriors, the top two teams in the NECC this season, were playing for the third time this season after splitting the first two meetings, and after a strong start Central Noble slowly pulled away, building the lead up to 14 points with 4:21 left to play.

But the Warriors (16-7) were not about to end their season without a fight. Westview's Luke Miller and Mason Yoder scored the next seven points as Central Noble was called for multiple fouls (including one of the floor and one technical during a scuffle over rebound under the Westview basket) and missed free throws.

“We've got to show more poise in the last four minutes of the game,” Bodey said. “We had a 14-point lead, and then a turnover, a technical. And then Connor (Essegian) missed a free thrown, Ryan (Schroeder) missed the free throw on the front of a one-and-one, and all the sudden it goes from 14 to six (points). Defensively, we totally fell asleep.”

Yoder hit a jump shot that cut the Central Noble lead to 53-49, but Central Noble junior Connor Essegian and senior Sawyer Yoder hit four free throws in the final minute to earn a ticket to the second round. The Cougars are set to play Churubusco (19-4) in the Westview sectional semifinals on Friday as the Eagles beat Prairie Heights 89-45 in the first game.

Essegian led the Cougars with 24 points, and hit his last four free throws after missing two during Westview's fourth-quarter run. Jackson Andrews and Sawyer Yoder each scored nine points and Logan Gard had eight.

Churubusco and Prairie Heights were also familiar opponents playing for the third time this season, but the Eagles had hung more than 100 points on the Panthers in each of the first two meetings this season. Prairie Heights put up a worthy fight early in the game, trailing just 18-14 after the first quarter and even taking a 19-18 lead early in the second quarter. But around that time, the Eagles began to put full-court pressure on Prairie Heights, and Churubusco went on a 33-3 run for the rest of the first half.

“(Churubusco coach Chris Paul) called a timeout and expressed to us that wasn't us,” Eagles senior Landen Jordan recounted. “We know what we're capable of, and what level we're capable of playing at. And when we're playing under that level, we know we're going to hear it from him and we know we've got to do better.

“The group that he put in around that time, something with that group clicked and we really got the job done.”

Jordan scored 27 points (25 in the first three quarters), and Jackson Paul scored 18, all in the second and third quarters. Chase Bachelor led Prairie Heights with 13 points.

