Blackhawk, Canterbury to meet in final

BLUFFTON – Whitko had a plan for a sectional upset.

Facing Class 2A No. 1 Blackhawk Christian and future Purdue big man Caleb Furst, the Wildcats' strategy involved blanketing the 6-foot-10 center with two and sometimes three defenders and daring someone else to beat them.

The rest of the Braves did just that. Zane Burke had 14 points, Callan Wood added 14, including 11 in the first half, and Furst chipped in 12 to help Blackhawk cruise to a 78-39 victory in the sectional semifinals at Bluffton.

"Caleb's been seeing double- and triple-teams since the fourth grade, so that's nothing new," Blackhawk coach Marc Davidson said. "He's accustomed to that and he handles that really well. He's an exceptional passer. ... His unselfishness and our other guys' ability to make shots and finish plays, you have to pick your poison."

Blackhawk (23-3) will have a chance at its fourth straight sectional crown when it takes on Canterbury (5-14) tonight. The Cavaliers beat Adams Central (10-14) in the evening's second game, 51-38, their third straight win.

Whitko (16-8) led 6-5 in the opening minutes of the early game after an Aiden Hoffman 3, but Blackhawk quickly took command. The Braves scored the final seven points of the first quarter on a Marcus Davidson 3 and a pair of steals and layups, including one basket off a nifty pass from Furst to Callan Wood, to make it 17-8 at the end of the period.

Blackhawk kept rolling in the second quarter, completely sealing off the offensive glass for Whitko and pressuring the Wildcats full-court after baskets. Furst scored an acrobatic reverse layup off an outlet pass from Burke to push the lead to 12 and the run continued even after the big man went to the bench with two fouls. When Burke scored off the glass following a strong post move, it was 27-0 Blackhawk spurt and a 37-8 lead. Whitko didn't score until eight seconds remained in the quarter and it was 40-10 at halftime.

"Something we were really focused on was speeding them up," Furst said. "We were able to pressure them, get up in them and limit them to one shot and then offensively we moved it pretty well and got the shots we wanted."

Senior Drake Lewis led Whitko with 13 points.

In the nightcap, the Cavaliers prevailed thanks to a 17-point night from Will Shank and an outstanding team defensive effort. Canterbury did not give up a point in the second quarter, extending a 5-point margin after eight minutes to 24-10 at halftime.

Sophomore big man Ethan Poling, whom Cavaliers coach Rob Westfall called a "force," led the Flying Jets with 20 points, including all 10 in the first half.

Canterbury started the season 0-11, but is 5-3 since and gets a second shot at the Braves after losing 82-42 in December.

"Blackhawk's amazing," Westfall said. "We gotta be ready to be strong with the ball. ... We know they're going to try to pressure us, so we have to deal with their pressure, deal with their runs and play together."

dsinn@jg.net