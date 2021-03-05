Hornets thriving despite situation

ANGOLA – The Angola gymnastics team has faced all the challenges that have plagued teams across the state this winter: three months away from the gym during last year's COVID shutdown, a 10-day quarantine early in the season and numerous injuries.

It wouldn't seem like the setup for a banner year, and yet the Hornets put up a program-record team score of 109.875 in their final home meet against DeKalb on Feb. 17, which was the sixth-highest in the state this season.

Last week at Wawasee, the team won just its third sectional title in program history.

The Hornets have never won a regional title and have qualified for the state meet as a team just once, in 2019. But their winning sectional score of 108.95 puts them in striking distance of Concordia Sectional winner Homestead (which scored 110.525) and defending regional champion Bishop Dwenger (which scored 109.975 last week.)

“It wasn't as bad as it felt, but there was a point where I felt like I was drowning, trying to make some semblance of what was going on,” Angola coach Misti Evans said. “We took a lot of caution in the preseason, because we'd seen a lot of research that all that time off, we could set ourselves up for a lot of injuries. We tried to progress them back slowly and in a safe manner, and we did that. We started the season off feeling like we were as strong and prepared as we could be.”

But after the first meet of the season and an invitational meet against Homestead on the horizon, the Hornets were quarantined. Evans said the layoff took both a physical and mental toll on the team, and it took about three weeks before the squad got back to where it had been.

“It felt like we'd get going, and then someone would get injured. They would get their confidence up, and then they'd go back down again,” Evans explained.

Evans said that her team is large enough that they always had a full team of four competing, and were able to go undefeated in dual meets.

“I could put four people out there that could win a dual in the area,” Evans said. “So I'm grateful that we had that depth and talent, but it was also like we knew that was going to take a hit on our poll rankings and us even knowing where we're at.”

Ashtyn Evans won the Wawasee all-around title with a score of 37.500. It was the second sectional all-around title for Evans, who also won as a freshman and was hampered by injuries as a sophomore.

“The first year, we didn't go in expecting to win. We were like, let's just go have fun. Everything seemed fun, and then as time goes on you notice the environment,” Ashtyn Evans said. “It was exciting, to sit there (during the awards ceremony) and hear your name called.”

At Angola's record-breaking performance last month, Evans, senior Emma Schoenherr and sophomore Audrey Wilkinson became the first three Hornets to all score at least 36.000 in the all-around during the same meet.

“The seniors' last home meet ever, that's when we broke the school record. And it was such a good feeling because it didn't even feel like we had done that, we all went out and had fun,” Schoenherr said. “I'm just so excited to see where this year takes us. Anything can happen, there are such good teams heading into regionals this year. Homestead and Bishop Dwenger are super strong, but we're equally as strong. If we compete to our full potential, we could do very well.”

vjacobsen@jg.net