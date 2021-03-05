Leo, Dwenger to meet for sectional title

WOODBURN – Every once in a while, it's better to miss.

One of those rare instances happened with just over 10 seconds left in regulation during Leo's 76-70 overtime win over Bishop Luers in the Class 3A Woodlan sectional semifinal on Friday night, when Leo's Ayden Ruble hit his first free throw to cut the Bishop Luers lead to one point, and then missed the second.

Luckily for the Lions (20-4), Ruble's missed shot bounced right into the hands of junior DJ Allen, who kicked the ball out to Xavier Middleton. Middleton threw the ball to senior guard Blake Davison on his right, and Davison sank a 3-pointer to give Leo a 65-63 lead with 10.9 seconds to play.

The significance of the fact that the Lions' had a two-point lead, and hadn't simply tied the game on a free throw, became obvious as Bishop Luers senior Naylon Thompson raced down the sideline, cut across the key and tied the game at 65 with a hook shot.

The Lions are now set to meet Bishop Dwenger (12-9) in the sectional finals today after the Saints survived their own exciting semifinal, beating Concordia (8-15) 66-57 in the evening's first semifinal.

"My first impression (after that game) is that Naylon Thompson is really, really good," Leo coach Cary Cogdell said. "I'm so glad we won, but he was absolutely amazing. We tried everything on him. We couldn't stop him."

The Lions had mounted a furious comeback late in the third and through the fourth quarter, largely because of Thompson, who scored 36 points, 22 of them in the third and fourth quarters. But the Knights (9-15) couldn't outrun their foul situation in overtime and Davison was sent to the free throw line 10 times, making nine of his attempts. Bishop Luers attempted just two free throws in overtime and shot 2 of 8 from the field.

"I've talked to other coaches who have made runs in the state tournament, and I've been doing this for long enough to know that you've got to be good and lucky," Cogdell said. "It's the old cliche that Jim Valvano used to say, survive and advance, and that's what you hope."

Davison finished with 32 points for the Lions, while Allen scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds and Middleton scored 15. Naylon Thompson also led his team with 13 rebounds, and Nick Thompson and Zay each scored 10.

Bishop Dwenger led 30-28 at halftime, despite being out-rebounded 21-12 in the first half. The Saints flipped the tables in the second half, grabbing the first five rebounds of the second half and finishing with a 39-36 edge on the boards. Even so, the Cadets hung around to the very end, and cut the lead to as little as 61-57 before the Saints scored the last five points of the game, all at the free throw line.

Concordia freshman guard Ajani Washington led all scorers with 36 points, while Bishop Dwenger's Sam Campbell scored 16 and CJ Pieper scored 14 and led the team with 10 rebounds.

