Churubusco stops No. 3 Central Noble

The third time proved the charm to take out No. 3.

Churubusco stunned rival Central Noble, Class 2A's third-ranked squad, winning 45-40 in Topeka on Friday to advance to the championship game in the Westview Sectional. The Eagles will face Eastside in tonight's final, as the Blazers toppled Bremen 50-34 in the sectional's first semifinal.

Central Noble (24-2) defeated Churubusco (20-4) twice during the season, in both the North East Corner Conference matchup and also in the NECC Tournament.

Class 4A

CARROLL 75, NORTH SIDE 70: In Kendallville, the Chargers used a 25-11 third quarter to overcome a six-point halftime deficit in the East Noble Sectional. Jalen Jackson scored 26 for Carroll (17-6) and Ryan Preston added 20. Rodney Woods finished with 18, the best of four double-figure scorers for the Legends (13-10).

SNIDER 69, EAST NOBLE 54: In Kendallville, the Panthers improved to 6-1 all time against the Knights in postseason play. Snider (13-10) will face Carroll for the East Noble Sectional crown tonight.

HOMESTEAD 74, SOUTH SIDE 44: In Columbia City, Luke Goode netted 23 points to lift Class 4A's top-ranked Spartans (24-0) to the Columbia City Sectional championship game. South Side ended the season at 8-14.

NEW HAVEN 77, WAYNE 63: In Columbia City, the Bulldogs improved to 11-9 against the Generals in the last 35 years. New Haven improved to 15-7, while Wayne concluded its season at 7-16.

ELKHART 59, WARSAW 57: In Elkhart, the Lions avenged a one-point loss on Jan. 30 to the Tigers. Warsaw finishes 15-8.

Class 3A

WEST NOBLE 61, LAKELAND 53: In Ligonier, the Chargers (13-9) scored eight points in the final 40.1 seconds to earn the right to play for the West Noble Sectional title on their home floor. In the loss, Brayden Bontrager became the all-time scoring leader for Lakeland (9-14).

NORTHWOOD 47, WAWASEE 46: In Ligonier, the Panthers ended the Warriors' season in heartbreaking fashion, improving to 6-1 in postseason play against Wawasee, which finished 12-12.

MISSISSINEWA 76, HERITAGE 61: In Gas City, the Indians ended the Patriots' season for the second straight year, scoring 34 first-quarter points. Luke Saylor led Heritage (10-10) with 18 points.

NORWELL 66, BELLMONT 57, OT: In Gas City, the Knights scored 16 points in the extra session, besting their output in any quarter. Luke McBride scored 32 for Norwell (10-13). Isaiah Wellman scored 17 for the Braves (16-8).

Class A

FREMONT 60, LAKEWOOD PARK 44: In Waterford Mills, a game-high 19 points from Ethan Bontrager lifted the Eagles to their first win in three postseason tries against the Panthers, who got 17 from Cameron Hindle. Fremont will play Elkhart Christian (9-13) tonight for the Bethany Christian Sectional title.

LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 60, NORTHFIELD 47: In Denver, the Cougars avenged a 14-point loss Feb. 9, outscoring the Norse 21-8 in the fourth quarter. Lakeland Christian (11-10) takes on Southwood (14-10), a 93-19 winner over the host Indians, for the North Miami Sectional crown tonight.