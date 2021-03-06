The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, March 06, 2021 7:40 am

    Friday's Indiana high-school basketball scores

    Associated Press

     

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

    Sectional Playoffs

    Semifinals

    Class 4A

    1. Gary West

    Gary West 58, Lake Central 29

    Munster 72, Hammond Morton 38

    2. Chesterton

    Portage 44, Lowell 36

    Valparaiso 47, Crown Point 31

    3. Michigan City

    S. Bend Adams 68, Mishawaka 60

    S. Bend Riley 91, Michigan City 76

    4. Elkhart

    Elkhart 59, Warsaw 57

    Penn 45, Northridge 40

    5. East Noble

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 75, Ft. Wayne North 70

    Ft. Wayne Snider 69, E. Noble 54

    6. Columbia City

    Homestead 74, Ft. Wayne South 44

    New Haven 77, Ft. Wayne Wayne 63

    7. Marion

    Lafayette Jeff 79, Lafayette Harrison 72

    McCutcheon 62, Kokomo 41

    8. Carmel

    Carmel 46, Hamilton Southeastern 33

    Westfield 81, Noblesville 74

    9. Richmond

    Anderson 58, Pendleton Hts. 54, OT

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 62, Greenfield 37

    10. Indpls Tech

    Indpls N. Central 72, Indpls Attucks 59

    Lawrence North 46, Warren Central 45

    11. Decatur Central

    Indpls Ben Davis 65, Southport 48

    Indpls Pike 58, Decatur Central 54

    12. Avon

    Brownsburg 67, Terre Haute South 41

    Plainfield 58, Avon 39

    13. Whiteland

    Center Grove 64, Shelbyville 40

    Greenwood 44, Whiteland 41

    14. Bloomington South

    Bloomington North 59, Columbus East 41

    Bloomington South 57, Martinsville 30

    15. Seymour

    Bedford N. Lawrence 49, New Albany 48

    Jeffersonville 66, Floyd Central 64, 3OT

    16. Ev. North

    Ev. Central 54, Ev. Harrison 51

    Ev. Reitz 49, Ev. North 37

    Class 3A

    17. Calumet

    Calumet 61, Lighthouse CPA 56

    Hammond 63, Griffith 34

    18. New Prairie

    Hanover Central 58, Kankakee Valley 36

    New Prairie 89, River Forest 35

    19. S. Bend Washington

    Glenn 56, S. Bend Washington 29

    S. Bend St. Joseph's 53, Mishawaka Marian 45

    20. Twin Lakes

    Peru 58, Maconaquah 50

    Twin Lakes 57, Western 53, 2OT

    21. West Noble

    NorthWood 47, Wawasee 46

    W. Noble 61, Lakeland 53

    22. Woodlan

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 57

    Leo 76, Ft. Wayne Luers 70

    23. Mississinewa

    Mississinewa 76, Heritage 61

    Norwell 66, Bellmont 57

    24. New Castle

    Hamilton Hts. 68, Muncie Burris 39

    New Castle 51, Delta 43

    25. Frankfort

    Frankfort 59, Monrovia 46

    Greencastle 66, Danville 51

    26. Owen Valley

    Edgewood 49, S. Vermillion 47

    Northview 54, Brownstown 52

    27. Lebanon

    Guerin Catholic 49, Lebanon 30

    Indpls Brebeuf 52, Indpls Chatard 36

    28. Beech Grove

    Beech Grove 67, Indpls Ritter 49

    Indian Creek 67, Speedway 57

    29. Greensburg

    Connersville 39, S. Dearborn 37

    Greensburg 70, Batesville 53

    30. Charlestown

    Madison 68, Scottsburg 51

    Silver Creek 44, N. Harrison 41

    31. Washington

    Sullivan 60, Princeton 56, 2OT

    Vincennes 48, Pike Central 36

    32. Boonville

    Boonville 53, Gibson Southern 42

    Heritage Hills 62, Ev. Bosse 51

    Class 2A

    33. Whiting

    Bowman Academy 64, Illiana Christian 57

    Michigan City Marquette 85, Whiting 50

    34. N. Judson

    Boone Grove 47, S. Central (Union Mills) 42

    N. Judson 63, LaVille 50

    35. Westview

    Churubusco 45, Central Noble 40

    Eastside 50, Bremen 34

    36. Bluffton

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78, Whitko 39

    Ft. Wayne Canterbury 51, Adams Central 38

    37. Delphi

    Cass 67, Rensselaer 56

    Rochester 52, N. Newton 35

    38. Fountain Central

    Carroll (Flora) 63, Western Boone 48

    Rossville 65, Seeger 47

    39. Blackford

    Blackford 69, Tipton 50

    Taylor 52, Sheridan 50

    40. Elwood

    Frankton 52, Alexandria 45

    Wapahani 60, Lapel 54

    41. Shenandoah

    Eastern Hancock 84, Union Co. 56

    Shenandoah 68, Northeastern 39

    42. Heritage Christian

    Covenant Christian 51, Indpls Park Tudor 44

    Heritage Christian def. Indpls Irvington, forfeit

    43. Cloverdale

    N. Putnam 70, Cascade 59

    Parke Heritage 66, Southmont 34

    44. Milan

    S. Decatur 64, S. Ripley 62

    Triton Central 62, Milan 60

    45. Southwestern (Hanover)

    Providence 56, Clarksville 46

    Southwestern (Hanover) 56, Henryville 41

    46. Paoli

    Eastern (Pekin) 32, Tell City 30

    Paoli 56, Crawford Co. 35

    47. Eastern (Greene)

    Linton 59, Eastern (Greene) 43

    N. Knox 44, Mitchell 33

    48. Southridge

    S. Spencer 79, Tecumseh 46

    Southridge 43, N. Posey 33

    Class 1A

    49. Kouts

    Kouts 85, Morgan Twp. 56

    Washington Twp. 57, Gary 21st Century 55

    50. Culver

    Argos 30, Culver 21

    Triton 59, Oregon-Davis 41

    51. Bethany Christian

    Elkhart Christian 70, Bethany Christian 61

    Fremont 60, Lakewood Park 44

    52. Tri-County

    Caston 55, Tri-County 51

    N. White 48, Pioneer 38

    53. N. Miami

    Lakeland Christian 60, Northfield 47

    Southwood 93, N. Miami 19

    54. Attica

    Covington 56, N. Vermillion 27

    Lafayette Catholic 61, Faith Christian 42

    55. Wes-Del

    Cowan 67, Tri-Central 50

    Liberty Christian 82, Anderson Prep Academy 44

    56. Randolph Southern

    Blue River 63, Tri 56

    Seton Catholic 71, Union City 53

    57. Clay City

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 61, Bloomfield 49

    Shakamak 49, White River Valley 38

    58. Indpls Metro

    Bethesda Christian 44, Indpls Metro 41

    Indiana Math and Science Academy 47, Indiana Deaf 32

    59. Indpls Lutheran

    Indpls Lutheran 61, Providence Cristo Rey 43

    Indpls Tindley 64, Central Christian 49

    60. Southwestern (Shelbyville)

    Morristown 69, Jac-Cen-Del 58

    Southwestern (Shelbyville) 51, Rising Sun 48

    61. Borden

    Christian Academy 58, Borden 56

    Lanesville 42, S. Central (Elizabeth) 41

    62. W. Washington

    Trinity Lutheran 72, Edinburgh 63

    W. Washington 75, Medora 23

    63. N. Daviess

    Barr-Reeve 40, N. Daviess 38

    Loogootee 63, Orleans 30

    64. Wood Memorial

    Ev. Day 67, Springs Valley 62

    Wood Memorial 31, Vincennes Rivet 20

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story