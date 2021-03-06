Jackson's 45 propels Carroll to sectional title

When hardware’s on the line, big players do big things, and Jalen Jackson did something huge for Carroll. The junior scored a whopping 45 points, going 20 of 28 from the field to propel the Chargers to a 63-53 victory over Snider on Saturday night to win the Class 4A East Noble Sectional.

Jackson also grabbed seven rebounds as Carroll (18-6) won the ninth sectional championship in school history, and the first since going back-to-back in 2015 and 2016. Karson Jenkins led three double-figure scorers for Snider (13-11) with 19, while Jade Moore added 13 points and eight boards.

Carroll will trek to Logansport on Saturday for regional play, facing off against No. 7 Lafayette Jeff (24-2) in the second semifinal. Sam Strycker aided the Charger effort with eight points, eight rebounds and six assists.

ClassS 3A

NORTHWOOD 46, WEST NOBLE 40: In Ligonier, the Panthers improved to 9-1 against the Chargers in postseason play, hoisting the West Noble Sectional championship trophy in the process. West Noble finishes 13-10.

LEO 55, BISHOP DWENGER 45: In Woodburn, Blake Davison’s 23-point night led the Lions to a second straight sectional championship. With the victory in the Woodlan Sectional title game, Leo (21-4) avenged a loss 17 days ago to Dwenger, which finished 12-10. Leo’s DJ Allen and the Saints’ Brenden Lytle both scored 18, while Allen also grabbed 14 caroms.

MISSISSINEWA 49, NORWELL 45: In Gas City, the Indians knocked off the Knights for the first time in six postseason matchups, claiming the Mississinewa Sectional in the process. The Indians improved to 17-8, while Norwell ended the year 10-13.

Class 2A

CHURUBUSCO 49, EASTSIDE 41: In Topeka, the Eagles claimed the Westview Sectional, giving coach Chris Paul a third sectional title in his five seasons at the helm. Jackson Paul scored 13 to lead Churubusco (21-4), while Hugh Henderson netted a game-high 17 for Eastside (17-8).

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 93, CANTERBURY 51: In Bluffton, the Braves improved to 20-1 in sectional competition under Marc Davidson, claiming their fourth straight and 14th overall sectional title by winning the Bluffton Sectional. Caleb Furst scored his 2,000th career point and Marcus Davidson joined the 1000-point club for Blackhawk (24-3). Canterbury finished 5-15.

Class A

FREMONT 69, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 45: In Waterford Mills, Gabel Pentecost poured in 28 points to lead the Eagles to glory in the Bethany Christian Sectional. Fremont (12-11) won its first sectional championship since 2005, as Logan Brace and Ethan Bontrager scored 16 and 14, respectively.

SOUTHWOOD 69, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 44: In Denver, the Knights ousted the Cougars from postseason play for the second straight year, winning the North Miami Sectional this year for their efforts. Lakeland Christian concluded the season 11-11.