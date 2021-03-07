Spartans remain only unbeaten

COLUMBIA CITY – Homestead hopes to be playing basketball long after this weekend – that's the goal for a team that's ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and has been the only unbeaten team in the state for several weeks now.

But after getting knocked out in the first round in 2019 and losing to New Haven in the sectional finals a year ago, beating the Bulldogs 75-56 at Columbia City on Saturday night to raise the sectional trophy still felt like an important milestone.

“Tonight, we were fortunate to make a few more shots than they did, and we'll take the victory,” Homestead coach Chris Johnson said. “I think a lot of times, people think the expectation is we were there five years in a row, winning sectional. Huntington North got us a few years ago, then New Haven got us last year. It's difficult to win a sectional.”

Homestead (25-0) is now set to play No. 2 Carmel at the Logansport regional next Saturday at 10 a.m., but New Haven (15-8) made sure the sectional final was not simply a formality for the Spartans, even though Homestead won by 30 points when the two met during the regular season.

The Spartans and Bulldogs were tied at 13 after the first quarter and New Haven trailed 39-28 at halftime, still well within striking distance. That was due in no small part to New Haven senior Thomas Latham, who seemingly could not miss in the first half, scoring 17 of his eventual 28 points. Homestead's edge came at the free-throw line, where the Spartans shot 9 of 11 in the first half (the Bulldogs attempted just two foul shots in the first half.)

New Haven cut the deficit to as few as eight points in the third quarter, but as the quarter wore on the Spartans started to consistently thwart the Bulldogs offense for the first time all game.

With 2:41 left in the third, Fletcher Loyer snapped up the ball when it briefly bounced off a New Haven player's knee, and Loyer took it to the basket to put the Spartans up 53-39, the largest lead of the game up to that point.

The Bulldogs gave Homestead one more scare in the fourth quarter as Latham hit a 3-pointer and then Brooks, Jakar Williams and Latham scored three straight times to cut the Spartans lead to 63-54. But Homestead would end the game on a 12-2 run, and Loyer would hit five of seven free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

Loyer finished with a game-high 30 points, Andrew Leeper scored 18 and senior Grant Simmons scored 12.

“They were face-guarding a lot of the time, and just back-dooring more to find the open spots,” Leeper said when asked how he was able to find success on offense during the second half. “Fletcher was dishing me the ball. Playing as a team, that's what helped us the most and helped get us the win.”

Latham finished his high school playing career with a 28-point effort, and Brooks scored 12.

