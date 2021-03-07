Spartans, Saints, Hornets advance

HUNTINGTON – Homestead gymnastics coach Jodi Hardwick said she felt the big-meet jitters all day Saturday, from the Spartans' first rotation during the regional championship at Huntington North all the way through her team's final event, the floor routine.

But when sophomore Gina Zirille struck the final pose of her routine and the music died away, Hardwick's reaction on the edge of the floor was that of a coach who knew her team had captured a regional title, the team's 10th and first since 1999.

“It was such a relief,” said Hardwick. “After Gina landed her floor routine, I went over to (assistant coach Morgan Hardwick) and started crying a little bit, because I was so happy. I knew they were capable of doing this. I knew they were. And for it to happen, I'm just so happy for them and proud of them.”

The Spartans won with a score of 110.150, while Bishop Dwenger (second with a score of 108.800) and Angola (third with a score of 107.250) also qualified to compete as full teams at next week's state finals at Ball State.

Zirille defended her all-around title from 2020, taking the top score on the vault, bars and beam to finish with a total score of 38.075. Bishop Dwenger senior Emma Doyle was second in the all-around with a score of 36.975, and Carroll senior Julia Goodine was a close third at 36.825. Goodine had the top score in the floor routine at 9.425.

Although Bishop Dwenger did not defend its regional title from last season, Doyle finished second on vault and floor, Doyle and Ava Stahl tied for sixth on bars and Ava Reed was fifth on beam.

“They did a really good job. I felt like they performed well,” said Bishop Dwenger coach Rose Nix. “I like to see them all performing well, not just one way up here and the other ones here. Everyone contributes. It's a team effort, which is awesome.”

Angola qualified for the state meet as a team for just the second time, two years after first accomplishing the feat. Hornets junior Ashtyn Evans slipped and fell out-of-bounds on the floor routine, pushing her to fourth in the all-around, but coach Misti Evans said her team set the tone with a strong performance on beam in the first rotation.

“To have started the whole meet out on beam, and the whole team went no falls, that's amazing. I'll take that any day,” Evans said.

East Noble senior Miah Hudson finished tied for sixth on the vault with a score of 9.250, so will compete in the event at the state meet as an individual.

“I just got the school record on the vault, and then a couple minutes shortly after that they told me I'm moving onto state on vault,” Hudson said. “It was two pieces of good news together in such a short time, it's overwhelming excitement.”

Goodine will advance to the state meet based on her third-place finish in the all-around, as will DeKalb senior Sarah Boyd, who finished fifth. Boyd's teammate, junior Lauren Blythe, will move on to compete on beam based on her second-place tie with a score of 9.275. Eastside sophomore Brielle Carter and Carroll junior Isabella Hoogland tied for sixth on floor with a score of 9.100, and will each advance to the state meet in that event.

