All-SAC squad revealed

Homestead and Carroll landed six of the 12 players on the All-SAC boys basketball first team, which was released Monday.

Conference champion Leo leads the All-NE8 boys basketball team, which was also released Monday, with three first-team selections. New Haven had two.

The No. 1 Spartans, who are the last undefeated team in the state and are scheduled to play Carmel at the Class 4A Logansport Regional on Saturday, are represented by Luke Goode, Fletcher Loyer and Grant Simmons. Homestead’s Andrew Leeper was named to the second team, and Kaleb Kolpien was an honorable mention.

“It’s a compliment to them and their hard work and effort,” Homestead coach Chris Johnson said Monday. “They were successful this year, winning the SAC. Their hard work has paid off and their being recognized, not just for this year but for their tenure as basketball players. I think they’re proud of what they’ve accomplished thus far.”

Carroll, which will be playing Lafayette Jefferson on Saturday in Logansport, has three first-team honorees in Jalen Jackson, Sam Strycker and Ryan Preston.

Snider was the only other team with multiple first-team honorees: Karson Jenkins and Jade Moore.

Brenden Lytle of Bishop Dwenger, Naylon Thompson of Bishop Luers, Khamani Smith of Northrop and Brauntae Johnson of North Side complete the first team.

Seven of the 12 players on the all-conference first team are seniors. Preston is the only sophomore, and Johnson the only freshman represented among the top 12.

Thompson, Jackson, Goode, Smith and Lytle were named to the first team for at least the second time, and Goode is a first-team honoree for the third straight year.

Leo seniors Blake Davison and Zack Troyer were named to the NE8 first team with junior DJ Allen. Lions juniors Xavier Middleton and Ayden Ruble were named second team and honorable mention, respectively.

New Haven senior Thomas Latham and junior Jakar Williams were also named to the first team, and sophomore Darrion Brooks and senior Dre Wright were recognized on the second team. Junior Jackson Turnwald was an honorable mention.

Columbia City’s Andrew Hedrick and Norwell’s Luke McBride were the only sophomores named on the first team.

Huntington North junior Zach Hubartt, Bellmont senior Tyler James and DeKalb senior Cole Richmond round out the first team.

Latham, Davison, Allen and McBride are all repeat honorees from last year’s first team.

