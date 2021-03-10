Concordia football coach to step down, stay AD

Concordia announced Monday that head football coach Tim Mannigel will be stepping down from the role after 11 seasons, a stretch during which he won four sectional titles, three regionals championships and the 2016 Class 3A state title.

Mannigel will remain the Cadets' athletic director, a role he has held since 2017.

“Every year since I've been athletic director, we kind of reevaluated things at the end of the year to see how it was going. Holding the two jobs, it certainly is a challenge,” Mannigel said Tuesday. “And this year, with COVID, I think really added some difficultly to the athletic director's job, along with the coach's job. And it just kind of felt the time was right.”

Mannigel was an assistant on the Cadets' football team from 1997 through 2009 before taking over the top job in 2010. The Cadets went 59-68 during his tenure.

“Since 2013, we've been consistently successful, at least for a 3A team in the SAC, and that's not as easy as it may seem,” Mannigel said. “And that's a credit to our entire coaching staff, I've been blessed with some great assistant coaches who coached hard and got a lot out of the players. That consistent level of success, and we hope that continues, that's has been something to take pride in.”

Mannigel said his only role with the football team going forward will be the general involvement as an athletic director he would have with any team at the school. But as AD, he will lead the search for his successor.

“We want a high-character individual, first of all, and combine that with a ministry focus,” Mannigel said. “And then good X's and O's acumen. So we hope we can find someone like that. We've been pretty successful at that in every other sport, and I would assume that would continue with football.”

The Cadets have already named a successor for one state champion coach this winter. Girls basketball coach Dave Miller, who had led the Cadets for 18 seasons, winning state championships in 2010 and 2012, stepped down after Concordia was eliminated from the sectional tournament in February.

Last week, Concordia announced the hiring of Nicole Bolinger, a school guidance counselor who had previously coached the Cadets' JV squad and middle schoolers at St. Peter's Lutheran.

“She had a lot of great experience, she was an assistant coach for our girls program for several years in the mid-2000s, so she worked with Dave closely and helped that team, certainly on their first state championship in 2010, so her experience there was invaluable,” Mannigel said.

“She's in the building and is frankly a dynamic individual, and so all of those things really combined to make what we thought was the ideal candidate.”

vjacobsen@jg.net