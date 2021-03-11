15 from area set for North-South game

The IFCA North-South All-Star Classic rosters were released Wednesday, with 15 locals named to roles on the North team.

Class A state runner-up South Adams led local selections as quarterback James Arnold and tight end Nick Miller were named to the North offense. Starfires coach Grant Moser will be the North's head coach, and assistant Scott Steiner will serve on his staff.

Homestead will be represented by offensive lineman Brady Parker and inside linebacker Luke Palmer, while Warsaw will be represented by running back Juan Jaramillo and coach Kris Hueber.

The North offense includes linemen Reeve Muncie of Carroll and Jose Reducindo of Northrop. The defense will include inside linebacker Devon Tippmann of Bishop Dwenger, cornerbacks Brayden Payne of Concordia and Tavarious Easley-Jones of Snider and free safety Lane Burns of Eastside.

Columbia City's Wyatt Warner has been selected as a manager.

State finals for track, softball to move

The IHSAA announced state finals locations for softball and track and field will be moved, and new host sites have yet to be chosen.

The softball state finals were planned for June 11 and 12 at Purdue's Bittinger Stadium, and the boys, girls and unified track and field championships were supposed to be held at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex on the Indiana University campus June 4 and 5.

According to the IHSAA statement, administrators at both universities told the IHSAA this week they would not be able to host with spectators in the stands.

Signings

Five New Haven seniors signed to play with college programs on Monday night. Makayla Coomer will attend IU Kokomo and run track and cross country, TeChiya Jackson signed with Olivet Nazarene for volleyball, Thomas Latham with Saint Francis for basketball, Carlos Nunez with Great Lakes Christian for soccer, and Dre Wright with Findlay for football.

Soccer players recognized

Fort Wayne United F.C. recognized 30 senior club soccer players in a ceremony at the Plex South on Monday.

The senior girls committing to college soccer programs include Jaiden Baker of Eastside (Franklin), Quinn Doden of Blackhawk Chrisitan (Earlham), Kelsi Hoot of Carroll (IU Kokomo), McKenna Kleinrichert of Bishop Dwenger (IU East), and Jenel Jordan of Northrop (Saint Francis).

The senior boys playing at the next level include Alexander Gregory of Carroll (Siena Heights), Padraic Pierson of Bishop Dwenger (Ave Maria), Blake Damerell of Carroll (Saint Francis), Cooper Foshee of Carroll (Huntington), Zachary Schwalm of Snider (Huntington), and Alex Gansert of Blackhawk Christian (Trine).

