Saints back to seek title with fans in tow

Bishop Dwenger is headed back to the gymnastics state finals this weekend – this time with a full traveling contingent.

Last year's state championships were held just days after COVID-19 restrictions started being implemented across the state and the country. No spectators were allowed – making the championship one of the first sporting events in the country held without fans.

Teams were even forced to limit the coaching staffs at Ball State's Worthen Arena, so Bishop Dwenger coach Rosemarie Nix, who had recently undergone treatment for cancer, stayed home and watched the meet from afar.

“It's pretty exciting. From the get-go of the season, it was up in the air: Are we going to finish the season? Will there be a tournament?” Nix said. “So just the fact that we're at the point where the finals are around the corner, it looks like it's a go. It's kind of a relief, you might say, because everything was so unsure. Parents, they're super excited they get to go. It's a good feeling.”

Eleanor Saxe, a Bishop Dwenger senior, said it was comforting to look up and find family in the stands at big meets.

“It feels great, honestly. My mom went to every single one of my meets; she'd never missed one,” Saxe said. “It was a totally different feel when I couldn't see her, look up and find her. It's nice to have her there, it's like a comfort thing.”

This year, the Saints took second at the Huntington North Regional with a team score of 108.800, behind winner Homestead, which scored 110.150.

Nix said the Saints plan to replicate the lineup from the regional meet, a group which includes three seniors (Emma Doyle, Ava Stahl and Saxe). A fourth gymnast, sophomore Ava Reed, also competed at the state meet last season.

Homestead's Gina Zirille, now a sophomore, was the top local finisher in the all-around in 2020, finishing fourth with a total score of 38.000. Doyle was close behind in sixth with a then-career best of 37.600.

Doyle nearly matched that score at the Concordia Sectional this year, where she was runner-up with a score of 37.425, and she took second place behind Zirille again at the Huntington North Regional.

“I never thought we would have to have to experience the things we did (this season), so it was a little tricky to find that confidence,” Doyle said. “But as the season went on, I think I gained it back and I got used to what was going on. I think that really helped me.”

